PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong has today (Oct 14) warned about the possibility of flash floods across the island with rain expected to fall through until Monday (Oct 16).

Saturday 14 October 2017, 03:10PM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong. Photo: PR Dept

Gov Norraphat said “The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of tropical storm Khanun which is moving to the middle of the South China Sea.

“This makes will bring scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain to areas including Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Waves in the Andaman Sea are now between one-two metres high, therefore sailors should navigate carefully. However, it is advised that small boats should refrain from sailing,” Gov Norraphat added.

The government has ordered district officials and local government organisations be with ready-to-deploy officers to monitor the situation closely and prepare rescue materials for 24-hour emergency response.