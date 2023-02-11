Phuket Governor visits two bus shooting victims

PHUKET: The Governor of Phuket Narong Woonciew has paid a visit to the two injured victims from yesterday’s (Feb 10) bus shooting who are recovering from their ordeal at Mission Hospital Phuket.

policeviolence

By The Phuket News

Saturday 11 February 2023, 11:37AM

Churaiphon Rakbanjong, 49, and 26-year-old Naphanat Maneechatri both received gunshot wounds after ex-soldier and Krabi resident Nawin Chuaykiang opened fire twice with a firearm on the bus, which was travelling from Phuket to Phattalung.

The two were taken to Mission Hospital Phuket following the incident yesterday morning and were declared out of danger by doctors shortly afterwards.

The Phuket Provincial Social Security Office also visited Ms Churaiphon and Mr Naphanat to clarify exactly what benefits they would be entitiled to, as both were insured.

The incident occurred just before 7am as the bus was approaching Khuan Din Daeng Hill near Sapam on Thepkasattri Road, roughly one kilometre from the Phuket bus terminal, from which the bus had just departed.

Following the gunshots the passengers managed to flee the vehicle, included the two wounded. Mr Nawin did not prevent the passengers leaving and merely returned to his seat and remained on the bus.

Officials at the scene included Governor Narong, Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong, Phuket City Police Chief Col Pratuang Pholmana.

The siege continued for approximately four hours with the SWAT team not attempting to assault and Mr Nawin not willing to surrender.

Police additionally brought Mr Nawin’s grandmother and aunt from Krabi in an attempt to talk to him but it was unsuccessful.

Just around 11am the SWAT team fired tear gas into the vehicle then boarded only to find Mr Nawin’s dead body lying facedown. He had shot himself with a single shot to the chest with what police described as a home-made shotgun. His body was taken to Vachira Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Phuket Provincial Police later announced via Facebook that Mr Nawin was suffering from mental health problems and was a registered psychiatric patient at Ao Luek Hospital in Krabi.

They did not, however, reveal the shooter’s family name and did not provide any possible motive for the shooting.

Citing Ao Luek Police, Mgronline reports that Mr Nawin left a notice in his mother’s house saying the following: “Do not worry. I will start a new life. I will take a risk and go for it. And I will not return home.”