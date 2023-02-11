Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Governor visits two bus shooting victims

Phuket Governor visits two bus shooting victims

PHUKET: The Governor of Phuket Narong Woonciew has paid a visit to the two injured victims from yesterday’s (Feb 10) bus shooting who are recovering from their ordeal at Mission Hospital Phuket.

policeviolence
By The Phuket News

Saturday 11 February 2023, 11:37AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Churaiphon Rakbanjong, 49, and 26-year-old Naphanat Maneechatri both received gunshot wounds after ex-soldier and Krabi resident Nawin Chuaykiang opened fire twice with a firearm on the bus, which was travelling from Phuket to Phattalung.

The two were taken to Mission Hospital Phuket following the incident yesterday morning and were declared out of danger by doctors shortly afterwards.

The Phuket Provincial Social Security Office also visited Ms Churaiphon and Mr Naphanat to clarify exactly what benefits they would be entitiled to, as both were insured.

The incident occurred just before 7am as the bus was approaching Khuan Din Daeng Hill near Sapam on Thepkasattri Road, roughly one kilometre from the Phuket bus terminal, from which the bus had just departed.

Following the gunshots the passengers managed to flee the vehicle, included the two wounded. Mr Nawin did not prevent the passengers leaving and merely returned to his seat and remained on the bus.

Officials at the scene included Governor Narong, Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong, Phuket City Police Chief Col Pratuang Pholmana.

Phuket Property

The siege continued for approximately four hours with the SWAT team not attempting to assault and Mr Nawin not willing to surrender.

Police additionally brought Mr Nawin’s grandmother and aunt from Krabi in an attempt to talk to him but it was unsuccessful.

Just around 11am the SWAT team fired tear gas into the vehicle then boarded only to find Mr Nawin’s dead body lying facedown. He had shot himself with a single shot to the chest with what police described as a home-made shotgun. His body was taken to Vachira Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Phuket Provincial Police later announced via Facebook that Mr Nawin was suffering from mental health problems and was a registered psychiatric patient at Ao Luek Hospital in Krabi.

They did not, however, reveal the shooter’s family name and did not provide any possible motive for the shooting.

Citing Ao Luek Police, Mgronline reports that Mr Nawin left a notice in his mother’s house saying the following: “Do not worry. I will start a new life. I will take a risk and go for it. And I will not return home.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PLTO hold talks with non-Phuket-based ‘green plate’ taxi operators
Phuket and Krabi the stars in new Czech movie
Miracle rescues as Turkey-Syria quake deaths pass 28,000
Phuket Opinion: Take the win
Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul
Fire contained at Thalang school, no injuries reported
Leatherback turtles hatch at Nai Yang Beach
Lobby says tourism must be priority
First Thai team arrives in quake-hit Turkey
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: One dead in Phuket bus shooting || February 10
“I will start a new life.” Phuket bus shooter identified as Krabi man with mental issues
Illegal Russian tour guide arrested in Phuket
More arrivals from India expected as country waives COVID tests for returnees
Rescuers race to find Turkey-Syria quake survivors as toll tops 21,000
Dozens caught as police crack down on foreigners on motorbikes in Patong

 

Phuket community
Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

B1000 fine is not much of a deterrent to rental shops. Per bike or per offense would be better. Also...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Take the win

It will be interesting to see how 'good' these 'good officials' turn out to be....(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

Similar discussions with other honarary consuls would be in order as would publicly warning tourist...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

The fines are quite too low for those arab-french people with much money and no official job in Fran...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

About time. Hopefully the traffic police continue this crackdown seriously and take appropriate acti...(Read More)

Anti-Putin graffiti tagged on national park rock

@Kurt No need to keep any file of you as the article I mentioned is easy to find on here. But funny ...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

What is the logic of the RTP thinking to visit the Honorair Consul? Don't ask him to do the RTP ...(Read More)

Dozens caught as police crack down on foreigners on motorbikes in Patong

15 = 44 Thai logic!...(Read More)

Police address road conduct, licence issues with French Honorary Consul

I seems to miss something. Think RTP Phuket must have the strenghts to control the Thai rental shops...(Read More)

Anti-Putin graffiti tagged on national park rock

And for Dek's obsession control: Graffiti on the road is art, although not allowed. Graffiti on...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket 2023
Fashion TV
Open Kitchen Laguna
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Ixina Thailand

 