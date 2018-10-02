THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Phuket Governor visits flood damaged Kamala

PHUKET: Following today’s downpours, which seriously affected Patong and Kamala, Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana went to inspect the worst hit area on the Patong – Kamala Road (route 4233).

constructionweatherenvironmentlandpatong
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 2 October 2018, 06:35PM

The bridge in front of the Wyndham resort on the Kamala – Patong road is broken on the surface but it is still stable. Photo: Hanuman Chasamorn

Many parts of Patong were alos affected by the floods. Photo: Patong Municipality

Governor Phakaphong ordered relevant government officials are quickly check the damage caused and provide assistance to any persons affected by the floods.

Officials from the Patong Municipal Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Patong Municipality and the Kamala Sub-district Administrative Organisation, or OrBorTor, and related departments took machinery to repair sections of route 4233 where landslides had occurred.

Officials have confirmed that the road is now open to all traffic but motorists are advised to drive with cation.

Chief of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM) Prapan Kanprasang told The Phuket News this afternoon, “There were many points which suffered from flooding and landslides. However, I am not yet able to give an exact figure of how many locations were affected. We are still checking now.

“We know that there are some landslides near the U Zenmaya Phuket reort, and area of 15 sq m. I have ordered hotel staff to move any guests that could be affected by this as there is a risk of the land sliding further.

“Hotel guests in danger have been moved to another part of the resort already,” he said.

“There are also a further three points in Kamala which need monitoring as they are still at risk of landslide and flooding.

“The bridge in front of the Wyndham resort on the Kamala – Patong road is broken on the surface but it is still stable. Motorbikes and cars can still pass but buses and big vehicles are not allowed to use this road.

“I have assigned the Phuket Provincial Public Works Office to check and figure out this part the bridge,” he added.

 

 

