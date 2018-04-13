The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Governor ushers in Songkran at historic field

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong led the official opening of the Songkran celebrations at the traditional Pracharat Market at Thalang History Park last night (April 12).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 13 April 2018, 12:03PM

The formal event kicked off at 7pm with an opening address by Governor Norraphat, joined by his wife Mrs Sudawan, who sits as the President of the Phuket chapter of the Red Cross.

Also present were Phuket’s three Vice Governors Snith Sriwihok, Thawornwat Kongkaew and Prakob Wongmaneerung. as well as Chief of Phuket Cultural Office Uthai Pattanapichai and Chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports Sirawee Waloh.

Making a rare public appearance was Watcharin Pathomwattanapong, Acting Chief of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor).

Governor Norraphat called for all Thais to be proud of their culture and traditions and to not lose their unique culture.

“The Songkran Festival is a long-held tradition, marking the significance of the Thai New Year since ancient times,” Gov Norraphat said.

“During the Songkran Festival, there is merit making for those who have passed away and water blessings for our elders to express our respect, gratitude and happiness in the Thai New Year,” he added.

World Cup League @ BISP

However, Gov Norraphat noted, “At present, the Thai economy and society have changed dramatically. To maintain good traditions is to instill in children and youth such values and have people continue to do good things.

“In Phuket. the goal is to hold activities to pass on this beautiful tradition, especially through the development of this Thalang memorial site as a landmark for tourism culture of Thalang,” he added.

“Through continuous cultural activities we can promote this venue to be become well known and attract tourists to admire the way of life of the people of Thalang. This will create jobs, create profitable businesses for people in the community and will become one way to help promote stable, sustainable tourism in Phuket,” Gov Norraphat noted.

Phuket Cultural Office Chief Ms Uthai called on people visiting the park to join in the festivities by wearing traditional Thai costumes during Songkran.

Festivities at the park today began at 9am, with a blessing ceremony followed by traditional games and dance performances, as well as demonstrations highlighting life during Phuket’s past, local cooking demonstrations and traditional Thai food available for sample.

Throughout the Songkran holidays, from April 12-16, special performances and demonstrations will be held from 4pm to 10pm each night.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.