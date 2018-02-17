The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Phuket Governor urges stricter enforcement of coral protection measures

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong yesterday (Feb 16) convened a meeting of government officials where he urges strict enforcement of coral protection laws on Racha Island, south of Phuket.

marine, natural-resources, pollution, tourism,

Saturday 17 February 2018, 04:39PM

The meeting, held at the Provincial Office of Natural Resources and Environment Phuket, was attended by Phuket Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew, Director of the Phuket Marine and Coastal Resources Management Office Watcharin Thintalang and other government officials.

Gov Norraphat said, “Coral resources in Racha Yai Island and Racha Noi Island are damaged. The cause of this damage is coral bleaching and tourism activities. Measures have been enacted to make sure that this coral is being protected.

"These protection measures are aimed at preventing boat anchors from being dropped on coral, collecting garbage, preventing tourists from stepping on coral and to stop wastewater from being released into the sea.

“This meeting to is to make sure that the law is being enforced. There are still some people and tourists who are unaware of the damage they are doing to coral. So we have continue to enforce these measure and in some cases enforce the measures even more strictly,” Gov Norraphat added.

 

 
