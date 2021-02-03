Phuket governor urges independent business operators to register for Rao Chana

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has urged all independent business operators on the island to register to take payments under the Rao Chana (We Win) government subsidy campaign that grants registered citizens B3,500 a month for two consecutive months to help ease financial hardship during the current economic crisis.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 3 February 2021, 04:37PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew is urging small business operators and self-employed to register to receive payments through the Rao Chana government subsidy campaign. Photo: PR Phuket

The move is to support small operators and self-employed people who have unregistered businesses so they can receive payments through the Rao Chana scheme, and allow registered recipients of the campaign to use their services.

Gov Narong delivered his plea for business owners to register following a nationwide video conference with Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paochinda and Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith at Phuket Provincial Hall on Monday (Feb 1).

“We urge all relevant government organisations to understand the project Rao Chana and inform the people so that they can be aware of the project,” said Interior Minister Mr Anupong.

“Every provincial organisation must accelerate to drive the well-being of people to reduce the cost of living for the people by cooperating with the network of local village headmen to achieve their project as well as for the Damrongdhama Centre [Office of the Ombudsman] to receive complaints from people, especially matters about the Rao Chana project which is using an online system,” Gen Anupong further explained.

Finance Minister Mr Arkhom confirmed that independent business operators are able to register as people who are entitled to register for the Rao Chana subsidy.

“Regardless whether they are registered as operators under the Thong Fah business support project [by the Ministry of Commerce], the ‘Khon La Kreung’ government subsidy campaign, a village fund project, as a community enterprise or just as a natural person, such as tuk-tuk business operators, hairdressers, beauticians, repairmen, seamstresses, construction workers, laundry workers and even homestay operators,” Mr arkhon said.

Mr Arkhom explained that there was just one condition: that the independent business operator register as a person; they cannot register under their business name as a juristic person.

“The business owner must not be registered as a juristic person. The operator must have a place of business that can be checked,” Mr Arkhom said.

Gov Narong also emphasised that the people who can register to use the ‘Pao Tang’ app to pay for services under the Rao Chana campaign comprised three main groups:

Those who have a state welfare card Those who have already registered for the Khon La Kreung scheme, but not government officers and not people who receive support under Section 33 of the Social Security Act Business owners who are not juristic persons, including those providing transport service

Independent business operators can register to receive payments under the Rao Chana campaign at the One Stop Service Centre set up by Krungthai Bank at Phuket Community Hall on Narisorn Rd in Phuket Town from today through Friday (Feb 3-5).

The centre will open again to help guide business owners through the registration process from Monday through Thursday next week (Feb 8-11), Governor Narong noted.

Eligibility extension under consideration

Meanwhile, people registered in the social security system are in the pipeline to be eligible to receive the B7,000t money transfer under the Rao Chana (We Win) scheme, says Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith.

Some of the 11 million employees, who are covered under Section 33 of the Social Security Act, have seen their salaries cut by employers without receiving any financial relief from the government, reports the Bangkok Post.

The issue is being deliberated by the Finance Ministry and the ministry is also considering including low-income civil servants to be eligible for the government’s financial aid, said Mr Arkhom.

The amount of financial relief for these target groups and eligibility criteria will be deliberated with the Labour Ministry, he said.

Initially, the disbursement process of financial relief will be based on the Social Security Fund information and state-run mobile application, said Mr Arkhom.

A Finance Ministry source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the criteria for financial relief disbursement will be benchmarked on the Rao Chana scheme.

Under a new financial aid scheme, the government will provide a total of B7,000 per person over two months to cover 31 million people affected by the pandemic.

Registration has been scheduled for Jan 29-Feb 12 on www.เราชนะ.com. Two of the criteria used to screen applicants are their annual income and how much they have in their bank accounts.

People who successfully register have until May 31 to spend the money provided.

The scheme does not cover social security subscribers, government officials or state enterprise employees.

Those who are approved won’t be paid cash, however -- the scheme uses a model similar to the ‘Khon La Krueng’ co-payment subsidy programme, in which the money is transferred via the ‘Pao Tang’ app and used to buy food, drinks and essential items.

As of Saturday (Jan 30), about 7 million people had registered with the Rao Chana economic relief scheme, according to the Fiscal Policy Office.

A Bangkok poll, conducted by Bangkok University Research Center, indicated that 72% respondents wanted the help extended to everyone and the registration process made easier.

Polling researchers questioned 1,206 respondents nationwide during Jan 25-27 about their views on the scheme.