PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodtong has cautioned people to beware torrential downpours this week as a low-pressure system in the South China Sea begins to move toward Southern Thailand, bringing with it heavy rain-laden clouds.

Monday 27 November 2017, 12:39PM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodtong is taking this weather warning seriously. Photo: PR Dept

Gov Norraphat’s warning came yesterday (Nov 26), following a weather advisory issued by the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warning of heavy rain and strong wind-waves from yesterday through tomorrow.

“This brings isolated heavy rain to areas including Surat Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Pattalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun,” Gov Norraphat said.

“Waves in the Andaman Sea are now between two-three metres high, therefore sailors should navigate carefully. However, it is advised that small boats should refrain from putting to sea,” he added.

In response, the Phuket Provincial Office is taking the warning seriously and has ordered district officials and local government organisations be with ready-to-deploy officers to monitor the situation closely and prepare rescue materials for 24-hour emergency response, Gov Norraphat explained.

The precautions have been welcomed as the TMD at 11am this morning (Nov 27) ramped up its warning with another advisory titled “Severe Rain and Strong Winds in South”. (See warning here.)

The warning, in effect from tomorrow through Friday (Nov 28 to Dec 1), predicted, “Outbreaks of continuous torrential rain are forecast much of the areas. Residents should beware of possible flash floods.”

“The wind in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea will become strong with waves 2-3 meters high in the Gulf and about 2 meters in the Andaman. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats in the Gulf keep ashore. Residents should beware of inshore waves,” the warning added.

“People should stay tuned for the weather update,” the warning added.