Phuket Governor revises order for short-term arrivals

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has issued a revised order to clarify that short-term arrivals from the “highest-risk” areas within the nine ’red zone’ provinces must present documents to the emergency operation centers (EOCs) and should avoid visiting communal areas.

CoronavirusCOVID-19tourism

By The Phuket News

Monday 18 January 2021, 12:11PM

The order, which was publicised on Friday (Jan 15), came into effective on Jan 14 and will remain valid until Jan 31 or until any further notice is issued. The details of the order are as follows:

Visitors who came from the “highest-risk” areas within the nine ’red zone’ provinces must be swab tested by EOC staff, as opposed to going to a local hospital. Arrivals who possess test result documents which were made within 72 hours of their arrival can present them to EOC staff to negate any further necessary tests.

Those who visit on a short-term trip for the purpose of running a business or joining a meeting must present documents to EOC staff which have been issued by their employers that outline the reason and necessity of their trip.

In order to recive permission to leave their accommodation visitors must file a request to the EOC which clearly explains why, when, and where they intend to go. Visitors should avoid going to communal areas or places where there is likely to be a crowded gathering of people.

Hotel staff must check their guests’ body temperature and be aware of any potential symptoms and make a report to the EOC. Also, all facilities in hotels must be designated for social distancing.

Day-trip visitors are required to register online via the Mor Chana contact tracing application and register online via www.gophuget.com.

Of note, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in its summry of COVID restrictions for every province in the country currently states that short-term visitors are required to report to the local EOC within 12 hours of arriving in Phuket.



The TAT also states that visitors staying overnight are not allowed to visit community areas; such as, attractions, entertainment venues and markets.

The Phuket News notes that none of these restrictions for short-term visitors have been published or promoted by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

The Phuket News has requested clarification on these restrictions, but has yet to receive a response.

Meanwhile, the order re-issued on Friday maintains that all visitors entering the province must install and register via the Mor Chana app www.gophuget.com before coming.

Although not mentioned in the re-issued order, the mandatory requirment for all people in Phuket to wear face masks while in public remains in effect. Failure to wear a face mask in public may incur a fine of up to B20,000.

Failure to comply with the order re-issued on Friday may be punished under Section 51 of Disease Control Act 2015, which incurs a fine of up to B20,000, or under Section 52 of the act, which invokes a penalty of up to one year imprisonment or a fine of up to B100,000 or both, the order noted.

Those found breaching the order will also be charged under Section 18 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations B.E. 2548 (2005), which invokes a penalty of up to two years imprisonment or up to B40,000 or both, the order warned.