tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Governor responds to Patong hotel closed, Songkran COVID rules flouted

Phuket Governor responds to Patong hotel closed, Songkran COVID rules flouted

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew this morning (Apr 18) tread carefully in responding to the news of a well-known Patong hotel being ordered closed for flouting COVID-19 prevention rules during the Songkran holidays, and the mass water fights on Bangla Rd during Songkran, resulting in five officers from Patong Police Station being transferred pending further investigation.

COVID-19healthcrimeculturepolicepatongtourism
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 18 April 2022, 01:22PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew speaks to the press at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Apr 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew speaks to the press at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Apr 18). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The notice issued this morning defending the police for warning operators on Apr 2 and on Apr 4 to follow COVID rules during Songkran. Image: Phuket Info Center

The notice issued this morning defending the police for warning operators on Apr 2 and on Apr 4 to follow COVID rules during Songkran. Image: Phuket Info Center

The Provincial Police notice issued this morning pointing out that the Patong Bay Hill hotel has a ’No Camera’ sign posted at its entrance. Image: Phuket Provincial Police

The Provincial Police notice issued this morning pointing out that the Patong Bay Hill hotel has a ’No Camera’ sign posted at its entrance. Image: Phuket Provincial Police

« »

Governor Narong said that the public and business operators had been well informed of the need to follow the COVID-prevention rules during the Songkran holidays to prevent the spread of infections.

Phuket Provincial Police in concert this morning posted a notice repeating the official public notices issued on Apr 2 and on Apr 4 warning all people and business operators to follow the mandated COVID-19 protocols.

“As for the incident, it is understandable that most of the tourists who travelled to Phuket wanted to enjoy themselves. They wanted to have fun, while the business operators have struggled for the past two years,” Governor Narong said.

“Overall, according to the TAT’s assessment, a lot of tourists have been coming in, averaging 15,000 people per day, spending more than B3 billion. The number of hotel stays has been high,” he said.

“The guidelines for practice of supervision in ensuring in accordance with the law, government agencies must take care of each other. The last Songkran festival, for example, in the matter of splashing water, the administrative and police departments were in control. 

However, he added, regarding this year’s Songkran celebrations, “In the beginning there was a violation, which was the result of the fact that everyone wanted to engage in water for Songkran water, especially foreigners.

Brightview Center

“So we have to understand each other,” Governor Narong said.

“With regard to hotels in Patong area that violated the law, there are legal proceedings which are expected to be filed in court today,” he said.

Phuket Provincial Police this morning issued yet another notice amid the public relations blitz to defend the lack of action taken by local authorities to enforce COVID-prevention rules on only certain operators.

The notice issued this morning appeared to defend the Patong Bay Hill hotel, at the epicentre of the media storm for flouting COVID rules. The police notice pointed out that the hotel has a "No Camera" sign posted at its entrance.

Action against the hotel was taken only after a video proving the breach of COVID-19 rules by the hotel was posted online.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 18 April 2022 - 19:19:28 

The 'scion' is well protected' It will all be a misunderstanding. The silence is telling given he is normally so vocal. I guess the person who took the video will be prosecuted, this being Thailand!

CaptainJack69 | 18 April 2022 - 17:57:54 

15,000 daily arrivals? The AOT is reporting 3,000 at the airport, so there's what, 12,000 tourists driving onto Phuket or arriving by boat every day? Hmm. I smell fishy stats from our ever reliable gov.

Kakka2 | 18 April 2022 - 16:20:22 

555 the governor trying to be soft on his good frined Prab.. by the way at the entrance of it, down the hill there is a big red sign also that says in THai: private property... and that how they have deviated the police to going up that road... all this is becoming a comic show and those politicant are now telling us Mr Bean sort of excuses...5555 PN off course wont dare expose

Capricornball | 18 April 2022 - 15:21:48 

Classic response from the top cop, stating that the hotel has a "no camera" policy so they won't be caught breaking laws that all other establishments have to obey. The Governor and top cop should have just said they were told by the rulers of Patong that their hotel was special and to just leave them alone. Oh please PN, tell us where the new DSI crew weighs in on this lawless fiasc...

Nasa12 | 18 April 2022 - 14:56:02 

Patong Bay Hill Hotel, are only a scamming for timeshare for many years, and off course it’s illegal building everything in this mountain.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong cops transferred amid investigation into hotel parties || April 18
Phuket ends Seven Days campaign for Songkran with four deaths, 28 injured
Phuket fake goods raids net B50mn in merchandise
Phuket scoops B3bn in Songkran tourist cash
Ukraine vows to fight to the end in Mariupol as ultimatum expires
Phuket British expat arrested for sex assault on boys
Danger day six sees 28 killed, 246 injured in 241 road accidents
Work from home to prevent uptick after Songkran, dept says
Phuket marks 129 new COVID cases, one more death
Ways Your Enterprise Can Take Advantage of Bitcoin
Head of Patong police, deputies transferred over late-night hotel parties
Full Moon Party draws over 10,000 revellers in Phangan
Patong hotel employees rally to protect their jobs
Phuket Songkran road casualty tally climbs to three dead, 24 injured
‘Inhuman’ situation in Ukraine’s Mariupol as Russia claims almost full control

 

Phuket community
Phuket fake goods raids net B50mn in merchandise

Those names are sooooooo '80s!...(Read More)

Phuket British expat arrested for sex assault on boys

Ahh- I see our resident man-hater is straight on the keyboard. Please stop tarring all of us with th...(Read More)

Phuket ends Seven Days campaign for Songkran with four deaths, 28 injured

Back to normal now- let the carnage continue. Be careful out there....(Read More)

Phuket Governor responds to Patong hotel closed, Songkran COVID rules flouted

The 'scion' is well protected' It will all be a misunderstanding. The silence is telling...(Read More)

Phuket Governor responds to Patong hotel closed, Songkran COVID rules flouted

15,000 daily arrivals? The AOT is reporting 3,000 at the airport, so there's what, 12,000 touris...(Read More)

Phuket British expat arrested for sex assault on boys

And it is ALWAYS a man behaving like this yet to point this out is somehow wrong. ...(Read More)

Head of Patong police, deputies transferred over late-night hotel parties

@Horst & @ Maverick 100% agree ! ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor responds to Patong hotel closed, Songkran COVID rules flouted

555 the governor trying to be soft on his good frined Prab.. by the way at the entrance of it, down ...(Read More)

Phuket British expat arrested for sex assault on boys

Another expat playing the good Samaritan with actually bad intentions behind it. Hope this XXX will ...(Read More)

Work from home to prevent uptick after Songkran, dept says

Yes everyone, although the horses bolted long ago, please be sure to stay home and shut the corral g...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Devas Lounge
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
QSI International School Phuket

 