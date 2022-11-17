Phuket Governor receives Apirak Navy badge

PHUKET: The Governor of Phuket, Narong Woonciew, received the Apirak Navy badge yesterday (Nov 17) in recognition of his support of the Royal Thai Navy.

Friday 18 November 2022, 09:15AM

The official ceremony was conducted at Phuket Provincial Hall where Vice Admiral Apakorn Yukongkaew, Commander of the 3rd Naval Area, bestowed the award upon Governor Narong.

V/Adm Apakorn, who was nominated official representative on behalf of Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengphaet, Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, explained how the award was in recognition of Governor Narong’s ongoing support of the Navy which subsequently provides benefits to the public and nation.

V/Adm Apakorn said Governor Narong had been indentified as a worthy individual by the Navy given his support and commitment to perseverance, and sacrifice.

Governor Narong received an official certificate noting his achievement in addition to the Apirak Navy badge itself.