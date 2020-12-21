Phuket Governor ramps up COVID protection measures

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has ordered officials to ramp up COVID-19 protection measures following the outbreak at Samut Sakhon, where more than 600 people have tested positive for the virus.

By The Phuket News

Monday 21 December 2020, 09:51AM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has ordered officials to ramp up COVID-19 protection measures following the outbreak at Samut Sakhon. Photo: PR Phuket

Governor Narong issued the order at an emergency meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday afternoon (Dec 20).

Present were Phuket Vice Governors Vikrom Jakthee and Piyaphong Chuwong along with Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Thanit Sermkaew.

Also present were leading Phuket business figures, including Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, President of Phuket Tourist Association.

Governor Narong ordered all officials across the island to step up measures to prevent the spread of the virus arriving on Phuket, especially in light of the outbreak in Samut Sakhon, which lies just 48km from the heart of Bangkok.

“There needs to be more intense surveillance concentration measures of scanning at all three ways onto the island – by air, land and at the ports – with proactive scanning of migrant workers in the area,” Governor Narong said.

All relevant agencies and other organisations, including stores and businesses across the island were also urged to ramp up their ‘New Normal’ COVID-protection measures.

“Please make sure all people continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing,” he said.

Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom spoke with business leaders, focusing on any migrant workers who may have recently returned from Myanmar.

“Please notify the Disease Control Division of the Phuket Provincial Health Office of any foreign workers who have recently returned to work by calling the 1567 hotline or 094-593 8876,” V/Gov Vikrom said.

Any seafood operators on the island that have any dealings with or employees who had traveled to Samut Sakhon after Dec 1 would be checked, he said.

“The Phuket Fisheries Association will arrange a meeting of relevant parties on Dec 21 [today] to request information [about those who had travelled to Samut Sakhon] and making sure measures to screen employees for COVID 19 are in place,” he added.