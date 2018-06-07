FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Governor orders stronger flood-prevention measures

PHUKET: The Governor of Phuket held a meeting at Phuket City Hall with various government agencies yesterday to discuss ways of preventing floods and landslides following heavy rain on Tuesday morning.

weatherconstructionlandenvironmentThe Phuket News

Thursday 7 June 2018, 01:36PM

Governor Norraphat Plodthong inspects the flood damage in Kamala on Tuesday. Screengrab: PR Dept

Governor Norraphat Plodthong inspects the flood damage in Kamala on Tuesday. Screengrab: PR Dept

Speaking at the meeting yesterday (June 6), Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong said that one of the worst affected areas on Tuesday (June 5) was Kamala, which saw 136 millimetres of rainfall. However, the highest recorded rainfall was 147mm.

During a visit to Kamala on Tuesday afternoon, Governor Norraphat was told by local residents that this was the worse flooding they had seen for 20 years.

Governor Norraphat explained that Kamala is one of the worst-affected areas due to it being mountainous and overflow from the Bang Wad canal.

A number of properties in Kamala sustained damage following Tuesday’s floods with some properties being between 30-50 centimetres deep in water.

Governor Norraphat urged local government agencies to urgently assist those affected.

“Anyone who has suffered as a result of the floods should contact their local government office as soon as possible. Assistance will also be provided by the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM),” he said.

With regards to landslides, Gov Norraphat said that he has instructed the Phuket office of the Highways Department and Phuket office of the Department of Rural Roads to join together to find solutions to the problem.

“We have also found that in some areas the construction of roads obstructs waterways. This is especially the case on Thepkrasattri Rd, which has many spots obstructing the waterway. This causes flooding along the roads and also in some agricultural areas,” he said.

QSI International School Phuket

“The Phuket office of the Highways Department must go out and clear these waterways to allow the water to flow. As we saw on Tuesday these blocked waterways cause huge problems for traffic on Thepkrasattri Rd and this is the main route for people travelling to Phuket International Airport.

“In addition, police officers must be on hand to facilitate the traffic and give advice on alternative routes,” he added.

Governor Norraphat also stated that Phuket should install a flood-warning system which should link the island’s 31 rainfall-monitoring gauges.

“Information from these gauges could be sent to the DDPM, Digital Economy Promotion Agency Phuket branch (DEPA) and the Royal Irrigation Department, and if necessary flood warnings could be sent to residents via their smartphones,” he said.

“Residents will then have knowledge about the amount of rainfall and can prepare themselves for any disasters,” he added.

It was also repeated that the island’s canals be dredged as soon as possible to prevent future flooding. “District chiefs are assigned to oversee the dredging of canals, especially in main road areas. Furthermore, pumps should also be installed in high-risk areas such in front of the front of Thai Watsadu on Thepkrasattri Rd so that water can be pumped away from the area and reduce the affect on traffic.

Finally, Governor Norraphat also ordered relevant organisations to help campaign against dengue fever in flood-risk areas.

“Public health volunteers must visit these areas and rid them of mosquito larvae. They must also educate people in the area about the risks of dengue fever,” he said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

BenPendejo | 07 June 2018 - 22:58:26 

Boy..busy day for the Govnr, doling out more blahblahblah orders for nobody to follow up on. And brace yourselves for more of it, especially in Kamala where numerous massive hotel projects like Montazure have filled in valuable floodplains but no infrastructure to accommodate it...just channel it away from the masses of new prison-block structures. Looks like Himalai also lost most of the slope.

vegasbaby | 07 June 2018 - 19:30:26 

Only 'orders' when a camera is nearby.  The rest of the time it is corruption, incompetence and business as usual as part of acceptable Thai culture.  The correct 'order' would be to stop all new construction on the island until the infrastructure can catch up and have proper management.

Fascinated | 07 June 2018 - 19:16:18 

No Mr Gov- Kamala was one of the most affected areas due to overbuilding, filling in the natural drainage areas and failing to keep the drains clean. The sois acted as rivers as there was nowhere else for the water to go.

A new system of drains in southern kamala will raise the roadbed about 8 inches and the overflow will flood people out, as their properties will be loser than the drains!

Foot | 07 June 2018 - 16:44:32 

The same in 2010.  The 7-11/Ohlala soi was 2 feet lower then.  They then spent the next few years raising the soi and installing large diameter drainage pipes.  This solved all flooding problems.  So why now?  I suspect the pipes have been clogged over the past few years.  I never saw any maintenance or cleaning them of all the dirt and debris that accumulated.  That’s why it flooded again.

Kurt | 07 June 2018 - 15:12:28 

Of course the governor orders, same order as all previous governors ordered. Why is ordering needed? Is it not the job of lower level paid officials to carry out these works around the year? Why Governor not sacks incompetent  Officials.  And why are waterways obstructed, which Official give permission for such things or not have removed them during the months of dry season?

Discover Thainess | 07 June 2018 - 14:38:04 

And the developers who have buried the waterways and ripped up the trees on the hillsides that has caused this mess should pay for it !

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Residents get first look at town devastated by Australia bushfire
Phuket Opinion: The rising tide of progress
26 dead in landslides after Philippine storm
Rain and evictions add to Rohingya misery
Phuket Governor orders widening of Bang Yai Canal to aid flood relief
At least 1.4 million need aid in Haiti after Hurricane Matthew: UN
Phuket landslide risk areas hit new map
Phuket Town prepares for drought
Phuket’s Khaw Sim Bee Rd reopens to motorists
Patong’s new flood drain system to be complete in one week
JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa hosts forum on ‘Responsible Business Practices for Sustainable Water Management on resort islands
Phuket plans to solve flood issue with detention basin
Irrigation department vows to protect city from floods
‘Devastation’ in Florida Keys, Irma weakens
Phuket beach erosion protection project put on hold

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Tile-it
HeadStart International School Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Lofty Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
Kantok Restaurant
Chattha
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
The Boathouse Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket

 