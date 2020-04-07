Kata Rocks
Phuket Governor orders ’shut down’ for Chalong, Kathu

Phuket Governor orders ’shut down’ for Chalong, Kathu

PHUKET: Chalong and Kathu have been “shut down” by order of the Phuket Governor, with all non-essential vehicles being banned entry or exit from the main tourist and expat residential areas on the island.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 7 April 2020, 11:30AM

The notice posted by Kathu Municipality. Image: Kathu Municipality

The order to shut down Kathu Municipality. Image: Kathu Municipality

The order to shut down Kathu Municipality. Image: Kathu Municipality

A map of the Kathu area to be shut down included in the order to shut down Kathu Municipality. Image: Kathu Municipality

A copy of the order to shut down Chalong. Image: Supplied

A copy of the order to shut down Chalong. Image: Supplied

The two orders by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana to “shut down” the areas to try to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus were dated as issued yesterday (Apr 6). Both orders were worded to come into effect on Apr 7, meaning at midnight last night.

A copy of the order to shut down Kathu was posted on the Kathu Municipality official Facebook page at 10:29am today (Apr 7). (See here.)

At the time this article was posted, the order to shut down Chalong had yet to be posted on the Chalong Municipality official Facebook page, but Chalong Mayor Samran Jindapol confirmed by phone that copies of the order presented to The Phuket News were genuine and that they would be posted soon. (See Chalong Municipality official Facebook page here.)

At the time this story was posted, neither order had been made public by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department. (See here.)

All non-essential vehicles are now banned from entering or leaving the two subdistricts, including all public transport buses, said the orders.

People are asked to say in their homes, and public health teams will be deployed to check the areas for the virus.

QSI International School Phuket

Any persons in the areas who start to experience any symptoms of infection are to report to officials immediately.

Chalong Municipality and Kathu Municipality have been ordered to ensure important public areas are santised in their respective areas.

Both orders issued by Governor Phakaphong noted, “[We] ask people in the area not to leave their homes or place of residence to protect themselves from infection and [because] they may be a carrier and spread the CONVID-19 virus to other people

However, they also pointed out that breach of the order would violate Section 52 of the Communicable Disease Act 2015, which may incur a penalty of up to one year in prison or a fine of up to B100,000, or both.

Both orders are in effect until further notice.

Hermann1 | 07 April 2020 - 13:26:24 

We red yesterday about Rawai lockdown.I live near Chalong circle and i can see cars and bikes going in and out Rawai.No enforcement at all.Chalong police handsitting in aircon office only ? Hehehe

 

