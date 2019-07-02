Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Governor orders PM visit to be ‘perfect’

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has ordered officials to ramp up their efforts to ensure the visit to Phuket by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha next Monday (July 8) is “perfect”.

militarypoliticstourismdisastersSafety
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 2 July 2019, 12:37PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana (left) ordered officials to make sure the visit to Phuket by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha next Monday (July 8) is ‘perfect’. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana (left) ordered officials to make sure the visit to Phuket by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha next Monday (July 8) is ‘perfect’. Photo: PR Dept

The meeting was atteneded by a host of officials to make sure appropriate preparations were being made. Photo: PR Dept

The meeting was atteneded by a host of officials to make sure appropriate preparations were being made. Photo: PR Dept

The meeting was atteneded by a host of officials to make sure appropriate preparations were being made. Photo: PR Dept

The meeting was atteneded by a host of officials to make sure appropriate preparations were being made. Photo: PR Dept

The meeting was atteneded by a host of officials to make sure appropriate preparations were being made. Photo: PR Dept

The meeting was atteneded by a host of officials to make sure appropriate preparations were being made. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana ordered officials to make sure the visit to Phuket by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha next Monday (July 8) is ‘perfect’. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana ordered officials to make sure the visit to Phuket by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha next Monday (July 8) is ‘perfect’. Photo: PR Dept

The meeting was atteneded by a host of officials to make sure appropriate preparations were being made. Photo: PR Dept

The meeting was atteneded by a host of officials to make sure appropriate preparations were being made. Photo: PR Dept

The meeting was atteneded by a host of officials to make sure appropriate preparations were being made. Photo: PR Dept

The meeting was atteneded by a host of officials to make sure appropriate preparations were being made. Photo: PR Dept

The meeting was atteneded by a host of officials to make sure appropriate preparations were being made. Photo: PR Dept

The meeting was atteneded by a host of officials to make sure appropriate preparations were being made. Photo: PR Dept

The meeting was atteneded by a host of officials to make sure appropriate preparations were being made. Photo: PR Dept

The meeting was atteneded by a host of officials to make sure appropriate preparations were being made. Photo: PR Dept

The order was handed down at a meeting yesterday (July 1) called to prepare for the PM’s visit, during which he will officially open the Chalong Underpass and chair the air-sea rescue emergency-response drill to be held at the Phuket Deep Sea Port.

Governor Phakaphong stressed for the Phuket Highways Office to coordinate closely with the organisers so that the official opening ceremony of the underpass proceeds smoothly.

No mention was made of whether of not the underpass will be closed for the event.

Governor Phakaphong stressed for the Phuket Highways Office to coordinate closely with the Prime Minister’s schedule organisers who will be responsible for holding the opening ceremony.

The Prime Minister will then travel to the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command at Cape Panwa, traveling to the Phuket Deep Sea Port in the afternoon to preside over the Integrated Disaster Management Exercise 2019 (IDMA 2019) being organsied by the Phuket Provincial office of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket).

Laguna Golf Phuket

After presiding over the emergency-response drill, PM Prayut will join a meeting with the Phuket Area Treasury office and representatives of Deep Sea Port Co Ltd to to follow up the progress of the Phuket Deep Sea Port Development Project and the company’s plans to develop the deep sea port.

Highway Police, Region 8 Police and military units were ordered to closely watch and provide security in the relevant areas during the Prime Minister’s visit.

Officers assigned to ensure preparations were being made accordingly have been deployed to the relevant areas today (July 2) in order to draw up their plans for the visit.

Gov Phakphong emphasized that all sectors had to work closely together “to make everything perfect”.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 02 July 2019 - 13:57:51 

Phuket Highway Police? Is that the organisation with Highway patrol cars you only see when VIP's on Phuket needs to be raced to 4 star hotels for lunch or other matters? Driving with  noise and flashing lights, exceeding speed limits, almost push you of the road while you drive decent? You never see them patrolling the Phuket roads and stop traffic violators. Have no traffic fine ticket books?...

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Lawyer for accused Erawan bomber says Karadag confessed
VIDEO: Scores killed, hurt as bomb blast rocks Bangkok tourist attraction
British tourists slain in Tunisia seaside massacre
Rohingya rebels claim ambush on Myanmar security forces
Cabinet revamp brings new Tourism and Sports Minister
PM Prayut arrives in Phuket
Phuket Opinion: Is this Phuket’s day in the sun?
Phuket Opinion: Scoping change with a 2020 vision
Phuket Opinion: Staking claims in paradise
Deputy PM Narong to arrive in Phuket
Army rounds up activists as Rajabhakti Park closed
Phuket Poll: Where should school alcohol-free zones be?
Phuket officials told to ramp up migrant-worker registration
Phuket Opinion: Profiteering and politics of beach rules
Phuket Governor slated for transfer

 

Phuket community
Phuket Governor orders PM visit to be ‘perfect’

Phuket Highway Police? Is that the organisation with Highway patrol cars you only see when VIP's...(Read More)

Patong Mayor steps aside in illegal hotel crackdown

Mutiny of a Mayor! Wow! As all Acts do, also this 'Order' is like a fishing net with big hol...(Read More)

Wildlife officers start tracking slow loris tout

Oh boy...I'm sure PingPong is terrified at the prospects of being arrested. Nothing going on her...(Read More)

Illegal hotels already under amnesty, get new amnesty

Total fiasco again...showing that government regulation has about as much meaning as a schoolyard pi...(Read More)

Wildlife officers start tracking slow loris tout

Wow these wildlife officials are getting serious now! "If we catch you a third time, you'll...(Read More)

Nai Harn Lake ‘dark water’ to be flushed into sea

Okay, so the water was not black before the "wastewater treatment plant" was built, that j...(Read More)

Three Myanmar men seriously injured after collision with expat in Chalong

3 on a motor bile with no helmets, 2 laws broken already...(Read More)

Three Myanmar men seriously injured after collision with expat in Chalong

no lights, illegal, no helmets, illegal, three people on a motorbike, illegal, Lock them up...(Read More)

Three Myanmar men seriously injured after collision with expat in Chalong

no lights, illegal, no helmets, illegal, 3 people on a motorbike, illegal, lock them up...(Read More)

Nai Harn Lake ‘dark water’ to be flushed into sea

Mayor Aroon is clueless and shouldn't be expounding on things he doesn't understand. It isn&...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Baan and Beyond
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dream Beach Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
MYLANDS

 