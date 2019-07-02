PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has ordered officials to ramp up their efforts to ensure the visit to Phuket by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha next Monday (July 8) is “perfect”.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 2 July 2019, 12:37PM

The meeting was atteneded by a host of officials to make sure appropriate preparations were being made. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana ordered officials to make sure the visit to Phuket by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha next Monday (July 8) is ‘perfect’. Photo: PR Dept

The order was handed down at a meeting yesterday (July 1) called to prepare for the PM’s visit, during which he will officially open the Chalong Underpass and chair the air-sea rescue emergency-response drill to be held at the Phuket Deep Sea Port.

Governor Phakaphong stressed for the Phuket Highways Office to coordinate closely with the organisers so that the official opening ceremony of the underpass proceeds smoothly.

No mention was made of whether of not the underpass will be closed for the event.

Governor Phakaphong stressed for the Phuket Highways Office to coordinate closely with the Prime Minister’s schedule organisers who will be responsible for holding the opening ceremony.

The Prime Minister will then travel to the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command at Cape Panwa, traveling to the Phuket Deep Sea Port in the afternoon to preside over the Integrated Disaster Management Exercise 2019 (IDMA 2019) being organsied by the Phuket Provincial office of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket).

After presiding over the emergency-response drill, PM Prayut will join a meeting with the Phuket Area Treasury office and representatives of Deep Sea Port Co Ltd to to follow up the progress of the Phuket Deep Sea Port Development Project and the company’s plans to develop the deep sea port.

Highway Police, Region 8 Police and military units were ordered to closely watch and provide security in the relevant areas during the Prime Minister’s visit.

Officers assigned to ensure preparations were being made accordingly have been deployed to the relevant areas today (July 2) in order to draw up their plans for the visit.

Gov Phakphong emphasized that all sectors had to work closely together “to make everything perfect”.