Phuket Governor orders emergency services on standby as weather warning issued

Phuket Governor orders emergency services on standby as weather warning issued

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana this morning called for emergency services to be on 24-hour standby and for all people to beware strong weather conditions that will see strong gusts of wind and heavy rain across Phuket over the weekend.

weatherSafety
By The Phuket News

Friday 11 October 2019, 01:19PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana this morning (Oct 11) called for emergency services to be on 24-hour standby in case the weather turns severe. Photo: PR Dept

The TMD warning re-issued earlier today. Image: Phuket Met

The warning comes as the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued its second warning the North, Central and East regions of the country as moderate high-pressure area from China extends into upper Thailand from October 12-15.

“Outbreaks of thundershower and strong winds are possible for the first period before decreasing rain in the North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the East regions,” the warning noted.

“Decreasing temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius and strong winds are possible for the North and the Northeast. People stay healthy due to the changeable weather conditions,” it added.

The warning also noted that easterly wind across the Gulf and Southern Thailand will intensify and the rain increases with some heavy over the South, are forecast issued by Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) Secretary General Somkiat Prajamwong issued on Monday. (See story here.)

“The moderate winds rises up the waves about two meters high in the Gulf and above two meters high in thundershower area. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers,” the TMD warning today noted.

The TMD listed the affected areas in the South for heavy rain and gusty winds for tomorrow and Sunday (Oct 12-13) as Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket.

QSI International School Phuket

On Monday and Tuesday (Oct 14-15), the affected areas in the South were listed as Surat Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

“Therefore I would like to alert the public to prepare for disaster prevention and mitigation due to heavy rain, strong gusts of wind from Oct 12-15 which may cause danger to life, body and property of the people, especially those who live in coastal areas,” Governor Phakaphong said earlier today (Oct 11).

“Sea attractions, establishments and shops near the beach, as well as passenger boats and tourists should all be aware of the impending weather conditions, and all fishermen should be more careful when putting out to sea,” he added.

“I ask all local administrative organisation leaders, subdistrict heads, village headmen and volunteers to continuously follow announcements from the Meteorological Department and Public Relations Department to alert the public to follow the weather forecasts and government notifications at all times,” Governor Phakaphong said.

“Also, officers are instructed to have staff ready to provide assistance 24 hours a day if the situation gets worse,” he said.

Governor Phakaphong instructed all administration offices to request assistance from the Phuket Provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) if they were unable to cope with any situations that may arise by calling 076-218-444 or the DDPM national hotline 1784.

