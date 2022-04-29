tengoku
Phuket Governor order eases COVID restrictions

PHUKET: Venues operating as restaurants may now legally serve alcohol until midnight under a new provincial order issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew today (Apr 29).

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 29 April 2022, 03:53PM

The ’big ease’ came in the order issued today (Apr 29). Image: PR Phuket

Page 1 of the order. Image: PR Phuket

Page 2 of the order. Image: PR Phuket

Page 3 of the order. Image: PR Phuket

The easing of the early closing time, previously 11pm, came in Phuket Province Order No. 282/2565, marked “Relaxation of closing measures for places and activities that are at risk of spreading disease”.

The order, published earlier today, was signed by Governor Narong as in effect from today (Apr 29).

The new provincial order confirmed the easing of a wide range of restrictions, confirming Governor Narong’s announcement on Tuesday that officials were preparing to ease regulations under what has been called conditions under ‘endemic COVID-19’.

Under the new order all venues still technically considered as entertainment venues must remain closed, a rule still mandated by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) in Bangkok that Governor Narong has no authority to overrule.

However, venues operating as “restaurants”, which pubs and bars may open as under special registration, are now allowed to remain open until midnight.

Such “restaurants” must comply with SHA+ or Thai Stop COVID 2 Plus guidelines, and must enforce the COVID Free Setting measures, the order today confirmed.

Meanwhile, all large gatherings of people may now be held “as appropriate”, as long as the organisers hold the activity in accordance with the COVID Free Setting measures for the event specified.

EPL predictions

The activities identified as now all allowed under the COVID Free Setting measures were meetings, seminars, concerts, music performances, events, festivals, operating of department stores, shopping centers, community malls, the holding of trade fairs, exhibitions, fresh markets, flea markets, walking streets, and “any other activities”.

Sports events and places of exercise and training may now continue to operate, again in accordance with COVID Free Setting measures for the activity or venue specified.

“The opening of operations for activities of cockfighting, fish fighting, horse racing, bull fighting, boxing and bird racing can be opened with permission from the authorised person under the Gambling Act, B.E. 1935 and follow the safety measures for the organization (COVID Free Setting) in accordance with the guidelines. of places and activities as prescribed by the Ministry of Interior,” the order noted.

Businesses and other organisations were urged to arrange staff to work from home where appropriate, and officials were ordered to enforce the regulations in their respective areas

The order included the standard warnings that as the order is being implemented under the Emergency Decree, parties may not exercise their right to object under Section 30 paragraph two (1) of the Administrative Practices Act B.E.

Any person who violates or fails to comply with the order may be punished under Section 51 of the Communicable Diseases Act B.E. 2558, which incurs a penalty of a fine of up to B20,000, or Section 52 of the same Act, which incurs a penalty of up to one year in jail or a fine of up to B100,000, or both.

Violators may also be punished under Section 18 of the Royal Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations, which incurs a penalty of up to two years in jail or a fine of up to B40,000, or both.

