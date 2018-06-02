FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Governor opens City of Gastronomy food festival

PHUKET: The Governor of Phuket yesterday opened the five-day Phuket City of Gastronomy food festival being held at the 72nd Anniversary Queen Sirikit Park in Phuket Town until June 5.

culturetourismThe Phuket News

Saturday 2 June 2018, 02:44PM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong opens the City of Gastronomy food festival. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong opens the City of Gastronomy food festival. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong seen here at yesterday’s opening of the Phuket City of Gastronomy food festival. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong seen here at yesterday’s opening of the Phuket City of Gastronomy food festival. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong seen here at yesterday’s opening of the Phuket City of Gastronomy food festival. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong seen here at yesterday’s opening of the Phuket City of Gastronomy food festival. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong seen here at yesterday’s opening of the Phuket City of Gastronomy food festival. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong seen here at yesterday’s opening of the Phuket City of Gastronomy food festival. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong seen here at yesterday’s opening of the Phuket City of Gastronomy food festival. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong seen here at yesterday’s opening of the Phuket City of Gastronomy food festival. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong seen here at yesterday’s opening of the Phuket City of Gastronomy food festival. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong seen here at yesterday’s opening of the Phuket City of Gastronomy food festival. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong seen here at yesterday’s opening of the Phuket City of Gastronomy food festival. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong seen here at yesterday’s opening of the Phuket City of Gastronomy food festival. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong seen here at yesterday’s opening of the Phuket City of Gastronomy food festival. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong seen here at yesterday’s opening of the Phuket City of Gastronomy food festival. Photo: PR Dept

More than 80 food stalls are featured at the event offering a range of national and local cuisine.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong was invited as guest of honour to open the event which officially got underway at 6:30pm yesterday (June 1).

“I would like everyone to come and enjoy the fantastic food here on offer at the Phuket City of Gastronomy food festival .

“This event cements Phuket’s place as a Unesco City of Gastronomy where tourists can enjoy the natural beaches and clean and nice food served with a good service.

QSI International School Phuket

“Thank you for the good cooperation of all Phuket food shops offering cuisine at the event from 4pm to 10pm until June 5,” he said.

Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Jirapan Taepan added, “We want to show that the food here in Phuket is clean and safe for everyone.

“This Phuket City of Gastronomy event represents Phuket food and will show visitors that it is clean, safe and delicious,” Dr Jirapan said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

200-year-old Phuket community considered to become new tourist attraction
Sex tours sites prompt clean-up
Songkran spending projected to hit B132bn
Phuket Songkran splashdown begins in Patong
Phuket starts Songkran ‘Seven Days’ road-safety campaign with zero deaths
Phuket gets eight booze-free, safe water-play zones for Songkran, Seven Days of Danger looms
Details of Patong Songkran festivities announced
Phuket launches Pracharat Market at historical park
Phuket Historical Park readies to host traditional Songkran celebrations
Avoid sex assault: Don’t dress sexy, says government
Phuket Gov announce plans to turn Historical Park into floating market
Wreaths laid for Phuket’s heroines, festival finale gets underway tonight
Songkran break grows to five days
PM calls for end to ‘sex tourism image’
Alcohol sales banned on Makha Bucha Day

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Kantok Restaurant
Lofty Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
Chattha
Tile-it
The Boathouse Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket

 