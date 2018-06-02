PHUKET: The Governor of Phuket yesterday opened the five-day Phuket City of Gastronomy food festival being held at the 72nd Anniversary Queen Sirikit Park in Phuket Town until June 5.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong seen here at yesterday’s opening of the Phuket City of Gastronomy food festival. Photo: PR Dept

More than 80 food stalls are featured at the event offering a range of national and local cuisine.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong was invited as guest of honour to open the event which officially got underway at 6:30pm yesterday (June 1).

“I would like everyone to come and enjoy the fantastic food here on offer at the Phuket City of Gastronomy food festival .

“This event cements Phuket’s place as a Unesco City of Gastronomy where tourists can enjoy the natural beaches and clean and nice food served with a good service.

“Thank you for the good cooperation of all Phuket food shops offering cuisine at the event from 4pm to 10pm until June 5,” he said.

Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Jirapan Taepan added, “We want to show that the food here in Phuket is clean and safe for everyone.

“This Phuket City of Gastronomy event represents Phuket food and will show visitors that it is clean, safe and delicious,” Dr Jirapan said.