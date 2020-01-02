THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket Governor offers New Year blessings for 2020

Phuket Governor offers New Year blessings for 2020

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday attended a special blessing ceremony for the New Year, and called on people to continue their support and good deeds to help make Phuket a better place.

culture
By The Phuket News

Thursday 2 January 2020, 11:59AM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana at a special blessing ceremony for the Near Year at Saphan Hin yesterday (Jan 1). Photo: PR Dept

The special blessing ceremony for the Near Year at Saphan Hin yesterday (Jan 1) included offering alms to monks. Photo: PR Dept

At the ceremony, held at Sapan Hin yesterday morning, Governor Phakaphong wished one and all a joyful, happy and prosperous New Year.

Joining the Governor in his New Year blessings were all three Phuket Vice Governors – Wongsakorn Nunchukan, Phichet Panaphong and Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai – along with Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana and other officials.

Phra Kru Prakhunsutthakit, Deputy Abbot of Wat Wichit Sangkharam, led the formal blessing ceremony, which included a sermon titled “Generosity and unity, it will make society happy”.

After the ceremony, Governor Phakaphong said, “I have received good cooperation from everyone. We have jointly developed Phuket as a top province in Thailand.

“In 2020, I hope I will continue to receive cooperation from all of you to create unity, reconciliation and spiritual volunteer to do good for the nation and His Majesty, and we will unite to develop Phuket.

“I love Phuket province, and I want to make Phuket a famous and beautiful tourist destination that is international standard.

“May the Buddhist triple gems of LuangPor Chaem of Wat Chalong, and Thao ThepKasattri and Thao Srisoonthorn [the Phuket Heroines] and all the sacred things bless you and your family to be healthy and joyful. Also may everyone’s wish to be granted for the whole 2020,” he added.

Governor Phakaphong also presented his New Year blessings in a video and in a letter personally signed.

 

 

Kurt | 02 January 2020 - 12:48:41 

All these 'blessings' will be forgotten the day this year when Phuket is without water. Phuket not needs 'blessings'. Phuket needs water! With blessings but no water life stops on Phuket island.. A disaster is going to unfold this year .

