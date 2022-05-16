tengoku
Phuket Governor marks Visakha Bucha

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew last night (May 15) led the island’s top-ranking officials in commemorating Visakha Bucha Day at Wat Mongkhon Nimit (Phra Aram Luang) in Phuket Town.

culturereligion
By The Phuket News

Monday 16 May 2022, 10:20AM

As part of the auspicious event, Governor Narong led the Wien Tien procession around the temple ubosot at 7:30pm.

Visakha Bucha marks the birth, enlightenment and death of Prince Siddhartha all occurring on  the same date, but decades apart, on the ancient Buddhist calendar.

Honouring Visakha Bucha is of great importance to devout Budhhists throughout Thailand, with His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn leading the ceremonies in Bangkok yesterday.

Today is the public holiday held for Visakha Bucha yesterday. All government offices are closed today, as are the main branches of all banks.

