PHUKET: Phuket Governor urged residents to keep their areas clean as he led a clean up effort at Leam Tukkea on Koh Sirae today (Dec 30) in the lead up to New Year’s celebrations.

Saturday 30 December 2017, 05:33PM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong and Phuket City Chief Wikom Jakthi oversaw the cleanup effort, that saw general rubbish collected as well as overhanging tree branches and grass verges being cut at Leam Tuk-Kea on Koh Sirae where a Sea Gypsy village is located east of Phuket Town.

Phuket Governor Norraphat said, “I am so glad Keep Phuket Clean by Our Hands and Heart, and to see that this is still a continuing activity in our community. So, Rassada district, there is lot of people live here. I would like people to take pride in their area and help to keep it clean.

“If the people have a consciousness of conservation that will be reflected all areas of Phuket. Then, Phuket will be cleaner and look better, which will in turn help the island’s image as a tourism destination with clean beaches and public parks,” he added.

Ms Rachaporn Kornkumpanart, who led a group of volunteers from Zion of God Church Phuket to join in the cleanup effort with Phuket Governor Norraphat told The Phuket News, “Today, it is really great activity that we are doing together. We collected a lot of trash this morning, about 25 large trash bags just in this area.

“So, Phuket should join in and take part in this project, we are pleased at Governor Norraphat’s Keep Phuket Clean idea. This project is worthwhile to continue, further,” she added.