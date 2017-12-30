The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Governor leads clean up at Leam Tukkea on Koh Sirae

PHUKET: Phuket Governor urged residents to keep their areas clean as he led a clean up effort at Leam Tukkea on Koh Sirae today (Dec 30) in the lead up to New Year’s celebrations.

environment,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 30 December 2017, 05:33PM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong and Phuket City Chief Wikom Jakthi oversaw the cleanup effort, that saw general rubbish collected as well as overhanging tree branches and grass verges being cut at Leam Tuk-Kea on Koh Sirae where a Sea Gypsy village is located east of Phuket Town.

Phuket Governor Norraphat said, “I am so glad Keep Phuket Clean by Our Hands and Heart, and to see that this is still a continuing activity in our community. So, Rassada district, there is lot of people live here. I would like people to take pride in their area and help to keep it clean.

“If the people have a consciousness of conservation that will be reflected all areas of Phuket. Then, Phuket will be cleaner and look better, which will in turn help the island’s image as a tourism destination with clean beaches and public parks,” he added.

Ms Rachaporn Kornkumpanart, who led a group of volunteers from Zion of God Church Phuket to join in the cleanup effort with Phuket Governor Norraphat told The Phuket News, “Today, it is really great activity that we are doing together. We collected a lot of trash this morning, about 25 large trash bags just in this area.

“So, Phuket should join in and take part in this project, we are pleased at Governor Norraphat’s Keep Phuket Clean idea. This project is worthwhile to continue, further,” she added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

PM’s support ebbing, says Prem

It is no good being a Member of the APG [ Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering ]. Thailand must become a Member of FATF [ Financial Action Ta...(Read More)

Officials launch 10 tourist service centres in Phuket

OK, happy to fulfil your request: Your comments are wrong. You're welcome....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sheltered from reality

Hilarious reactions from self-righteous punters here when their delusional reality is challenged. My personal favorite: Someone complains about an...(Read More)

Happy hour is over: Phuket New Year crackdown targets illegal alcohol sales, promotion

The Law is the Law, yes, I agree. However in Thailand much of the time a hollow phrase, seen all the everywhere corrupt officials and a complete absen...(Read More)

Happy hour is over: Phuket New Year crackdown targets illegal alcohol sales, promotion

We all understand that the law is the law, but with all the crimes, corruption and other issues in Phuket, is this really the most pressing issue to b...(Read More)

Happy hour is over: Phuket New Year crackdown targets illegal alcohol sales, promotion

Happy hours never will be over. It will be just silently rephrased. After all, bars are competitors in these times, and are inventive to archive thei...(Read More)

Phuket health office calls for police action in alcohol sale, promotion blitz

All restaurants, bars, 'clubs', and the that mentioned shop in Paradise complex pay monthly a standard 'fee' to Patong RTP when they a...(Read More)

Phuket survives first day of New Year Seven Days of Danger with no deaths

Nice book kept list! OK: ---306 people fined for driving without helmet, after paying fine they could drive off without helmet. Why? ---16 fined fo...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sheltered from reality

I thought the personal bickering comments were to be disallowed. ...(Read More)

PM’s support ebbing, says Prem

I am sure that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha will soon have another meeting with President Trump so that Thailand will be added to the list of...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.