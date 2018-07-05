FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Phuket Governor leads big clean to honour King

PHUKET: The Governor of Phuket today joined a “We Do Good Things With Heart” cleaning activity in Rassada in honour of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.

environmentpollutiontourismThe Phuket News

Thursday 5 July 2018, 05:35PM

Governor Norraphat Plodthong leds heads of government agencies, members of the private sector and local residents in a cleaning activity to commemorate to Maha Vajiralongkorn. Photo: PR Dept

At 8am today (July 5), Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong led heads of government agencies, members of the private sector and local residents in a cleaning activity to commemorate to Maha Vajiralongkorn at the King Kaew community at Moo 3, Rassada.

This event was aimed at promoting awareness of the value of cleanliness of places and to promote the image of Phuket as clean and beautiful tourist destination.

Governor Norraphat said that the main income of people in Phuket comes from tourism and that with more tourists visiting more wastes accumulates which in turn will affect tourism.

Every sector must help to take care of cleanliness of tourist attractions and important places. We must be focused on getting rid of waste at the source and respond to the policy of city development,” he said.

He also thanked all those who joined the event to make the area clean.

Gov Norraphat then visited Khao Rang Park and joined a similar activity in which Civil Protection Volunteers, government agencies and residents participated.

 

 

