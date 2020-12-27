Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Governor issues order against face-mask price gouging

Phuket Governor issues order against face-mask price gouging

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has issued an order against price gouging when selling face masks. Violators face up a fine of up to B100,000 or even up to five years imprisonment, the Governor has warned.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthcrime
By The Phuket News

Sunday 27 December 2020, 01:55PM

The order came with a warning of stiff fines and possible jail terms of vendors caught overcharging for face masks. Image: PR Phuket

The order came with a warning of stiff fines and possible jail terms of vendors caught overcharging for face masks. Image: PR Phuket

The order. Image: PR Phuket

The order. Image: PR Phuket

People were urged to report any vendors suspected of violating the order. Image: PR Phuket

People were urged to report any vendors suspected of violating the order. Image: PR Phuket

« »

In the order, issued on Friday (Dec 25), Governor Narong pointed out the rising concern among the public over the COVID-19 outbreak emanating from Samut Sakhon, which was very likely to result in a spike in the sale of face masks.

“At the same time, some distributors may take the opportunity during the current situation to raise prices or take opportunities with the product, causing an effect on the quantity of products available so for their own commercial benefit, which may aggravate the public,” he said.

Under the order it is illegal for distributors to sell the basic “medical style” masks produced in the country at a retail price, including VAT, higher than B2.50 per piece.

Medical masks imported from abroad or other masks imported from abroad or manufactured in Thailand, except for masks made from cloth which can be recycled, are to be sold at an “affordable price”, the order added.

The definition of an affordable price was to be calculated from the following method

For wholesalers, markup on imported or locally produced masks, after the wholesale purchase cost, administrative and transportation costs, shall not exceed 10% of the total costs.

For distributors, markup, after administrative and transportation expenses, sales returns and other expenses are included, shall not exceed 10% of the price paid to the wholesaler.

For retailers, markup, after distribution cost, return on sales and other expenses are added, shall not exceed 23% of the price paid to the distributor, not including VAT.

Any vendor found violating the order stands to face charges that carry a maximum penalty of a fine of up to B100,000 or up to five years imprisonment, or both, the order warned.

Any persons who believe a vendor is taking advantage of customers by overcharging or otherwise were urged to report the vendor to the Phuket Provincial Commerce Office at 076-219586 or the Department of Internal Trade Hotline 1569.

Alternatively, people can file complaints with the Damrongdharma Center in Phuket (Provincial Ombudsman’s Office) by calling 076-213203 or the hotline 1567.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Early release for prison inmates considered
WHO Wuhan probe not looking for COVID ‘guilty’ parties
PM prohibits public gatherings as infections increase
Phuket Opinion: Looking for clear signs
Patong tsunami memorial service falls to COVID events ban
TAT joins launch of new ASQ/ALQ booking platform
Blue Tree reopens ahead of the holiday season
No new COVID cases in Phuket, reports PPHO
Phuket Marine Chief issues COVID, New Year safety order
More long weekends to stimulate travel
Fresh lockdown warning
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai border-breach investigation? Phuket sport events cancelled! || December 25
Phuket COVID cases remain at three
Tiger, leopard pelts seized at Bangkok hotel
Merry Christmas, Phuket

 

Phuket community
Fresh lockdown warning

@Kurt " very many restrictions / measures" How many restrictions you actually see on Phuk...(Read More)

PM mulls party bans after COVID outbreak

As I said Kurt.Try to get your personal vaccine shot asap . It will help to fight your fear....(Read More)

Merry Christmas, Phuket

Thank you Timothy for coming up with an early "New year's address". Well done ! Can&#...(Read More)

TAT joins launch of new ASQ/ALQ booking platform

TAT knows very well that most Thai holiday periods of foreigners is just 2-3 weeks during prosperous...(Read More)

Merry Christmas, Phuket

Thank you Mr. Editor. There are three (probably all the same person) who only bully commenters. They...(Read More)

Fresh lockdown warning

@Dek, As I read in this article the very many restrictions/measures because of Covid-19 spiking in T...(Read More)

PM mulls party bans after COVID outbreak

Dek walks behind, as guinea pig time is already over. Many high ranking Officials abroad everywhere ...(Read More)

PM mulls party bans after COVID outbreak

@Kurt Maybe not the worst decision they make.As of know nobody can be certain about possible side ...(Read More)

Fresh lockdown warning

Kurt,the defender of all Myanmar worker and chief prosecutor of all sorts of Thai affairs. A quick ...(Read More)

Merry Christmas, Phuket

@PN Comment ?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Dewa Phuket Resort
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Benihana Phuket
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
K9 Point
Thanyapura
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 