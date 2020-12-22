Phuket Governor issues COVID-19 compliance order

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew today (Dec 22) issued a formal order for all potential carriers of COVID-19 arriving in Phuket to be screened for the virus.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 22 December 2020, 06:46PM

Phuket health officers check migrant workers at a camp in Phuket today (Dec 22). Photo: NBT Phuket

New arrivals at Phuket International Airport, at all piers and marinas and at the Phuket Check Point in Tha Chatchai must have their temperature checked in order to be allowed into the province, the order noted.

Officials are empowered under the order to inspect any establishments, workplaces and workers’ camps where migrant workers who may have illegally entered the country might be staying or working.

The order also mandates that all persons are required to report any migrant workers who have illegally entered the country to officials immediately.

“Any persons who exit a building must wear a face mask or cloth [covering the nose and mouth] at all times, and any activities which may lead to the disease spreading are banned,” the notice also warned.

“Officers and residents must clean every public area, and every store by using sterilising sanitiser,” the order explained.

“Any person who does not follow [these rules] will face punishment under Section 51 of the Communicable Disease Act, which has a maximum fine of up to B20,000,” the order warned.

Governor Narong also warned in the order that breaking the order was punishable under Section 52 of the Communicable Disease Act 2015, which can incur a maximum penalty of up to one year in prison or a fine of up to B100,000, or both.

The order is effective from Dec 22, 2020 until further notice.