Phuket Governor in fender bender

Phuket Governor in fender bender

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew escaped even minor injuries after his car was hit head-on in a minor collision across the road from his official residence, the Governor’s House, in the old government quarter of Phuket Town, earlier today (Feb 26).

accidentsSafetypolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 26 February 2021, 03:36PM

Lt Romthiya Suwannaphan of the Phuket City Police was called to the scene, at the entrance to Phuket Community Hall off Palian Rd, at about 10:30am.

At the scene Lt Romthiya found the governor’s official car, a black Toyota Camry hybrid bearing licence plates ‘กก 11’, and a white Honda City sedan had come together, each with minor damage to the front right corner of the car.

The cars had not been moved, and were still touching. 

Governor Narong was standing to the side, observing the damage.

Lt Romthiya reported that Governor Narong was on his way back to the Governor’s House when the accident happened.

He had just completed attending a formal ceremony to mark the Buddhist religious holiday Makha Bucha this morning attended a ceremony to observe prayers and blessings to honour the Thai royal family.

While returning to his formal residence the white Honda City had come around the corner too wide and the two cars collided, Lt Romthiya reported.

Both cars were taken to Phuket City Police Station while arrangements are made to pay for damages, Lt Romthiya noted.

