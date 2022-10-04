British International School, Phuket
Phuket Governor hosts Indonesian delegation

PHUKET: Officials welcomed the Consul-General of the Republic of Indonesia, Songkhla Province, to Phuket yesterday (Oct 3) as part of a meeting to promote and discuss good relations.

immigrationtourismCOVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 4 October 2022, 03:07PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew met Suargana Pringganu and his delegation at the Governor’s Lounge at Phuket Provincial Hall, the first time the officials had met in person.

During the meeting they discussed a range of issues including immigration and the assistance provided by Phuket Province to Indonesian nationals based here, particularly during religious fasting periods and the COVID-19 pandemic, for which Mr Pringganu expressed his sincere thanks.

Phuket’s aspirations to host the World Specialised Expo 2028 was another topic discussed, something Mr Pringganu said he gladly supports and would willingly condone in reports back to his home country Indonesia in efforts to garner further support.

Joining Governor Narong and Mr Pringganu at the meeting were Kanathip Sukcharoen, Head of Phuket Provincial Office; Krishna Tipayachan, Commander of Phuket Prison; Padungsak Kalamik, Director of Phuket Provincial Justice Office; Pol. Lt. Col. Kanisorn Ti Rakarn, Deputy Superintendent of Phuket Provincial Immigration and Samerjit Limlikit, Head of the Phuket Temporary Passport Office.

