PHUKET: Government officials rewarded an 11-year-old schoolboy today (Dec 1) \ after he returned a wallet containing B920 in cash, credit cards and a passport that he found at a market in Chalong to its rightful owner earlier this week.

Friday 1 December 2017, 12:54PM

The boy, Peerapon Kwaengjan, who is a student at Bangneaw Municipality School in Phuket Town, was helping his grandmother to sell flowers after he finished school at a market near Phuket Country Home housing estate on Luang Por Chaem Rd in Chalong when he found a black wallet on the road at a parking area on Wednesday (Nov 27).

Peerapon gave the wallet to his grandmother, who handed it in to the Chalong Police. Police tracked down the wallet’s rightful owner, 30-year-old American woman Kethryn Elizabeth Dillman, and returned it to her.

However, after learning of the incident, Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong at Phuket Provincial Hall at 10:30am today gave Peerapon a certification acknowledging his actions as a reward for his honesty.

“Even though there was not much money in the wallet, his goodness presents a good image to tourists,” Gov Norraphat said.

“We hope that Peerapon’s actions will encourage others to follow in his footsteps, not only students at Bangneaw Municipality School, but also for the people of Phuket to do good things for the community,” he added,