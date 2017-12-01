The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Phuket Governor honours schoolboy’s honesty

PHUKET: Government officials rewarded an 11-year-old schoolboy today (Dec 1) \ after he returned a wallet containing B920 in cash, credit cards and a passport that he found at a market in Chalong to its rightful owner earlier this week.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 1 December 2017, 12:54PM

The boy, Peerapon Kwaengjan, who is a student at Bangneaw Municipality School in Phuket Town, was helping his grandmother to sell flowers after he finished school at a market near Phuket Country Home housing estate on Luang Por Chaem Rd in Chalong when he found a black wallet on the road at a parking area on Wednesday (Nov 27).

Peerapon gave the wallet to his grandmother, who handed it in to the Chalong Police. Police tracked down the wallet’s rightful owner, 30-year-old American woman Kethryn Elizabeth Dillman, and returned it to her.

However, after learning of the incident, Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong at Phuket Provincial Hall at 10:30am today gave Peerapon a certification acknowledging his actions as a reward for his honesty.

“Even though there was not much money in the wallet, his goodness presents a good image to tourists,” Gov Norraphat said.

“We hope that Peerapon’s actions will encourage others to follow in his footsteps, not only students at Bangneaw Municipality School, but also for the people of Phuket to do good things for the community,” he added,

 

 
Foot | 03 December 2017 - 12:04:51

Photo op.

Mika | 03 December 2017 - 10:43:49

The boy did good and the whole ceremony probably didn't last longer than 15 minutes.So what is all the clamor about  honesty or morality? More than enough dishonest people from everywhere in the world on this island,tourists or expats.Thinking that ones home country would be an exception is pure dreaming.

Jor12 | 02 December 2017 - 20:09:02

"grandiose affair" 2 officials and relatives??

marcher | 02 December 2017 - 12:41:16

Why such a grandiose affair to honour a young lad for the honesty everyone should have. Wouldn't the Governor have been better sorting out the farce of no lifeguards on the beaches?

Jor12 | 01 December 2017 - 20:00:21

Many countries acknowledge the good deeds not only adults but of young people too - such as bravery awards. It's the mark of a civil society that rewards such deeds. Great to see that Thailand follows on in such a tradition.

Kurt | 01 December 2017 - 15:03:41

It is sometimes perfect to notify kids honesty, like in this case.
However, don't do that in Provincial Hall.
Do that at his/her school during morning parade session of hoisting the national flag.
Than all the kids in school get 'involved'. 
Doing this in Provincial Hall is a missed opportunity to reach out about it to more kids/students.
It needs just a bit more officials thinking only.

Pauly44 | 01 December 2017 - 13:29:54

Geez something wrong with a society when they make such a song &  dance over something that is standard practice in my country and  you wouldn't expect a pat on the back or reward for it! Says alot about Thai morality.

