Phuket Governor calls for unity, July 1 a ‘mission for all’

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has called on all sectors of the community to prepare for what he calls “a mission to revive Phuket, to be healthy and bright, ready to welcome the July 1 opening of Phuket under the Phuket Tourism Sandbox plan.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourismeconomics

By The Phuket News

Saturday 29 May 2021, 04:57PM

Phuket’s mass vaccination campaign continued at the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin today (May 29). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket’s mass vaccination campaign continued at the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin today (May 29). Photo: PR Phuket

People queue to enter the Indoor Sports Stadium at Saphan Hin to receive their state-provided COVID vaccination today (May 29). Photo: PR Phuket

Speaking at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (May 28), Governor Narong stressed that all officials are to ready themselves, their offices and their areas for the reopening.

Present to receive the message were heads of government services on the island, military representatives, leading police commanders, leaders of local government organisations (OrBorTor and municipalities) and officers from a host of other agencies.

“Every unit, prepare yourself to carry out a clear mission and allocate the budget required to jointly revive Phuket to be healthy and bright as a tourist city that is clean and beautiful, with both natural attractions and a good cultural identity. It is the destination and dream of both Thai and foreign tourists ‒ they want to travel,” Governor Narong said.

“Therefore, preparation is required. Answer the question, ‘What should the agency prepare that would be of the most benefit to Phuket?’

“Efficient planning and execution are to be based on the interests of the people, the restoration of tourism and service businesses, including tourism in various communities to create more comprehensive income distribution among the people in the future,” Governor Narong added.

The Governor’s call for all people on the island to prepare for July 1 comes as the mass vaccination campaign continues at the five vaccination centres set up across Phuket under what the Governor calls “COVID End Game: Provincial Vaccination Strategy”.

It also comes as Phuket officials recognise how hard hit business operators, and workers, have been by the ongoing economic crisis.

Meanwhile, efforts to contain the number of infections on the island continue to result in single-digit daily numbers of new infections confirmed.

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) confirmed just three new cases confirmed yesterday (May 28), bringing the total number of infections on the island confirmed since Apr 3 to 647, not including six people infected elsewhere brought to Phuket for treatment.

Of those, 593 people (91%) have already been discharged from medical care, while 59 people remain in hospital under medical care or supervision.

The PPHO also released its updated map showing the locations of infections confirmed in Phuket, dated today (May 29) but marked accurate as of 6pm past night, as follows: