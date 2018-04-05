PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong has instructed local government agencies to be prepared for drought prevention as Phuket heads into the hot season, with little rain forecast until the rainy season begins.

Thursday 5 April 2018, 10:45AM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong speraks at yesterday's meeting. Photo: PR Dept

This island’s water situation was discussed by Gov Norraphat at a meeting held yesterday (Apr 4) at Phuket Provincial Hall where he was joined by Director of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM) Prapan Kanprasang and others.

Gov Norraphat said, “The Meteorological Department has stated that summer officially started in February and will continue through until mid May.

“The national Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office (DDPM) has ordered every province to keep an eye on their water situations,” he said.

“People have to be informed to prepare for drought. Officials have to provide equipments such as water trucks and water pumps to be ready 24 hours. The private sector and charity organisations that are available to provide support for resources and equipments should be contacted,” Gov Norraphat added.

“Every local administrative office has to fix and develop reservoirs in their area to be ready to use. Water distribution centres have to be provided for the people.

“We have found that reservoirs in Phuket are enough for the needs and should not be affected by the drought. However, relevant agencies have carry out their own water management plans should there be a drought,” Gov Norraphat noted.