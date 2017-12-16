The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Phuket Gov repeats call to solve rubbish, wastewater issues

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong has once again urged officials to solve the island’s ongoing rubbish and wastewater problems.

Saturday 16 December 2017, 11:28AM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Phlodthong speaks at Thursday's (Dec 14) meeting. Photo: PR Dept
Phuket Governor Norraphat Phlodthong speaks at Thursday's (Dec 14) meeting. Photo: PR Dept

Gov Norraphat’s call came at a seminar held on Thursday (Dec 14) at the Grand Supicha City Hotel in Phuket Town.

Joining him at the seminar were director of Phuket Natural and Environment Resources Natawan Jamlongkard along with more than 90 members of the ‘Phuket Pineapple Eyes Watch Out for Rubbish and Wastewater’ group.
Gov Norraphat said, “Phuket has grown and expand very quickly. Its population is increasing in both registered and non-registered population including workers and tourists. These populations generate income to the local economy.

“On the other hand, these populations also cause more damage to the environment. Most environmental issues are caused by an overwhelming amount of rubbish and also wastewater being released into the sea,” Gov Norraphat explained.

“These problems should be urgently resolved as they are causing damage to our tourism images and destroying Phuket’s beautiful scenery. If this continues this will result in less tourists visiting Phuket and the population income will decrease,” Gov Norraphat noted.

Mr Natawan said, “Phuket’s natural resources provide many beautiful tourism attractions. The government’s policy is to support tourism in the Andaman provinces. However, each year more tourists are visiting Phuket.

“Phuket launched the ‘Phuket Pineapple Eyes Watch Out for Rubbish and Wastewater’ project, and as part of that project, officials created a Line application group (see story here).

“The line group currently has 353 members including head of government offices, officials and members of the public where government officials and members of the public can share information and photos about pollution around the island,” Mr Natawan explained.

“We want more people to join this group and help this campaign to grow,” he added.

 

 
Christy Sweet | 18 December 2017 - 14:05:25

When the grass is just cut, the entire terrain is revealed as plastic veneered.  Estrogen mimicking BHP molecule in  plastic- why so many  fem-males.

BenPendejo | 18 December 2017 - 02:45:37

Snore. Why even keep bringing this up? Nothing is being done to make any difference. I saw somebody pull out in front of me on his motorbike with a drink in his hand, and I knew what was going to happen...and it did...just chuck it into the trees. That is what Thais do...throw trash all over, everywhere, all the time. These "calls to action" don't do anything, they're like empty parental threats.

Timothy | 17 December 2017 - 08:47:51

"Wondering why people live here if it's such a messed up place"...So you think it's clean then? You must be blind. There is garbage absolutely everywhere. Maybe we live here because of the natural beauty underneath all the garbage. Sounds like a "local" in denial You probably blame the tourists for the garbage.

Kurt | 16 December 2017 - 16:57:41

...'Living here', as a expat is fine. Wondering? No wondering.

Considering the expat has his/her own transportation means. Tourists not.
Expats know which beaches are health risky, tourists not.
Expats mostly not use tuk tuks, airport taxis, Vans, they long time already have a transport system 'among themselves', Tourists not.
Expats know were to go on Phuket for meals, drinks, etc., without being ripped off. Tourists not.
Expats know were not to go, not to drive at night time. Tourists not.
Living here is fine, if you are familiar with all the negative 'in and outs' and know to avoid them. Tourists are the money targets, with scamming and fining..
Remember the Swiss tourist guys on jet sky? They got fined, not the thai owner of the jet sky who not informed the tourists about no go areas.
Perhaps the jet sky owner even got a 'bonus' from the fining officials? Who knows.  Thai-thai.
Expats know how to live at the 'messed up place' as mentioned.

Mika | 16 December 2017 - 15:43:16

Wondering why people live here if it is such a messed up place as they say.

Kurt | 16 December 2017 - 13:48:47

Phuket suffers corruption, absence of normal public transport, waste water flowing over the beaches, the enormous amount of rubbish everywhere.
Also a 'blind' police force. On the road, and allowing fake uniformed police officers going around scamming many more fake tickets for happenings than there are chairs.
A serious problem in a country were is a junta in power which promised reforms, including RTP I thought.
And don't forget the unregistered thai work force on the island. A large part of the population under the carpet.
These are people remaining/working on Phuket, but remain registered in home towns elsewhere.
As long there is a enormous large unregistered group of thai workers on Phuket and the government works with 'official inhabitant' figures instead of factual population figures, that long planning, tackling problems will be insufficient.
And as we know government decision making based on wrong figures doesn't work.
As long that continues Phuket remains a mess.
That as just 1 example is that Government hospitals are over crowded, understaffed, and probably need more money as well.
Based on factual population figures, not the official ones.

