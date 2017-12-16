PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong has once again urged officials to solve the island’s ongoing rubbish and wastewater problems.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Phlodthong speaks at Thursday's (Dec 14) meeting. Photo: PR Dept

Gov Norraphat’s call came at a seminar held on Thursday (Dec 14) at the Grand Supicha City Hotel in Phuket Town.

Joining him at the seminar were director of Phuket Natural and Environment Resources Natawan Jamlongkard along with more than 90 members of the ‘Phuket Pineapple Eyes Watch Out for Rubbish and Wastewater’ group.

Gov Norraphat said, “Phuket has grown and expand very quickly. Its population is increasing in both registered and non-registered population including workers and tourists. These populations generate income to the local economy.

“On the other hand, these populations also cause more damage to the environment. Most environmental issues are caused by an overwhelming amount of rubbish and also wastewater being released into the sea,” Gov Norraphat explained.

“These problems should be urgently resolved as they are causing damage to our tourism images and destroying Phuket’s beautiful scenery. If this continues this will result in less tourists visiting Phuket and the population income will decrease,” Gov Norraphat noted.

Mr Natawan said, “Phuket’s natural resources provide many beautiful tourism attractions. The government’s policy is to support tourism in the Andaman provinces. However, each year more tourists are visiting Phuket.

“Phuket launched the ‘Phuket Pineapple Eyes Watch Out for Rubbish and Wastewater’ project, and as part of that project, officials created a Line application group (see story here).

“The line group currently has 353 members including head of government offices, officials and members of the public where government officials and members of the public can share information and photos about pollution around the island,” Mr Natawan explained.

“We want more people to join this group and help this campaign to grow,” he added.