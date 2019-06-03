PHUKET: The governor of Phuket presided over the merit-making ceremony for the occasion of Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday this morning (June 3) at Phuket Provincial Hall.

culture

By The Phuket News

Monday 3 June 2019, 04:21PM

Phuket officials make merit for HM the Queen at Phuket Provincial Hall on Monday (June 3). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket officials make merit for HM the Queen at Phuket Provincial Hall on Monday (June 3). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket officials make merit for HM the Queen at Phuket Provincial Hall on Monday (June 3). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket officials make merit for HM the Queen at Phuket Provincial Hall on Monday (June 3). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket officials make merit for HM the Queen at Phuket Provincial Hall on Monday (June 3). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket officials make merit for HM the Queen at Phuket Provincial Hall on Monday (June 3). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket officials make merit for HM the Queen at Phuket Provincial Hall on Monday (June 3). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana pays respects to an image of the Queen on Her Majesty’s birthday this morning (June 3) at Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: PR Dept

The ceremony, which began at 7:30am, was led by Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana and was attended by various Phuket officials and members of the public to give alms to 41 monks in return for blessings for the Queen.

Activities at the ceremony included the lighting of candles and burning of incense sticks, the worshipping of the Three Jewels of Buddhism (Triple Gem), paying respects to the image of the Queen, and blessings from monks.

Activities for the occasion continue across Phuket until 6pm this evening.

The schedule for the day is as follows:

7:30am: Governor and heads of government agencies give alms to 41 monks at Phuket Provincial Hall;

10am: The release of aquatic animals into Khao Phra Thaeo Wildlife Sanctuary in Thalang;

11:30am: Providing lunch to students at Phuket Panyanukul School;

1:30pm: Opening ceremony for volunteer canal cleaning project at Surin Beach Football Stadium in Cherng Talay;

6pm: The offering of candles and blessings at Phuket Provincial Hall.

The general public and officials are all invited to participate in the ceremonies set out above.

Government agencies, local administrative organisations, the private sector and the Phuket residents have been asked to decorate the image of the Queen with purple and yellow coloured cloth along with a book for people to sign from June 1 to June 10.