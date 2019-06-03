THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Gov leads blessing ceremonies for Queen’s birthday

PHUKET: The governor of Phuket presided over the merit-making ceremony for the occasion of Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday this morning (June 3) at Phuket Provincial Hall.

culture
By The Phuket News

Monday 3 June 2019, 04:21PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana pays respects to an image of the Queen on Her Majesty’s birthday this morning (June 3) at Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana pays respects to an image of the Queen on Her Majesty’s birthday this morning (June 3) at Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket officials make merit for HM the Queen at Phuket Provincial Hall on Monday (June 3). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket officials make merit for HM the Queen at Phuket Provincial Hall on Monday (June 3). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong gives alms to monks at Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong gives alms to monks at Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket officials make merit for HM the Queen at Phuket Provincial Hall on Monday (June 3). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket officials make merit for HM the Queen at Phuket Provincial Hall on Monday (June 3). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket officials make merit for HM the Queen at Phuket Provincial Hall on Monday (June 3). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket officials make merit for HM the Queen at Phuket Provincial Hall on Monday (June 3). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket officials make merit for HM the Queen at Phuket Provincial Hall on Monday (June 3). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket officials make merit for HM the Queen at Phuket Provincial Hall on Monday (June 3). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket officials make merit for HM the Queen at Phuket Provincial Hall on Monday (June 3). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket officials make merit for HM the Queen at Phuket Provincial Hall on Monday (June 3). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket officials make merit for HM the Queen at Phuket Provincial Hall on Monday (June 3). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket officials make merit for HM the Queen at Phuket Provincial Hall on Monday (June 3). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket officials make merit for HM the Queen at Phuket Provincial Hall on Monday (June 3). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket officials make merit for HM the Queen at Phuket Provincial Hall on Monday (June 3). Photo: PR Dept

The ceremony, which began at 7:30am, was led by Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana and was attended by various Phuket officials and members of the public to give alms to 41 monks in return for blessings for the Queen.

Activities at the ceremony included the lighting of candles and burning of incense sticks, the worshipping of the Three Jewels of Buddhism (Triple Gem), paying respects to the image of the Queen, and blessings from monks.

Activities for the occasion continue across Phuket until 6pm this evening.

Zest Real Estate

The schedule for the day is as follows:

  • 7:30am: Governor and heads of government agencies give alms to 41 monks at Phuket Provincial Hall;
  • 10am: The release of aquatic animals into Khao Phra Thaeo Wildlife Sanctuary in Thalang;
  • 11:30am: Providing lunch to students at Phuket Panyanukul School;
  • 1:30pm: Opening ceremony for volunteer canal cleaning project at Surin Beach Football Stadium in Cherng Talay;
  • 6pm: The offering of candles and blessings at Phuket Provincial Hall.

The general public and officials are all invited to participate in the ceremonies set out above.

Government agencies, local administrative organisations, the private sector and the Phuket residents have been asked to decorate the image of the Queen with purple and yellow coloured cloth along with a book for people to sign from June 1 to June 10.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

The forgotten women living in the time of Buddha part 3: The never-crowned queen Ambapali
Phuket begins preparations for Queen’s Birthday
Phuket livestock chief plays down African swine fever situation
Phuket readies for Queen’s Birthday long weekend
The forgotten women living in the time of Buddha part 2: Queen Mallika
Nui and Freedom Beach buildings to be demolished within two months
Hindu statues, Buddhist temples: How and why Indian gods feature in Thai culture
Cannon, gun base at Racha Noi declared items of national heritage
Sunken artefacts believed to be medieval cannon, chest
Week of traditional performances to honour Royal Coronation
May 4 approved as Coronation Day
Phuket honours Visakha Bucha Day
June 3 now national holiday
Visakha Bucha Buddhist holiday brings alcohol ban
One moment in time: The hidden wonderment of Japanese short-form poetry

 

Phuket community
Call for extra B2bn for Phuket light rail project blurs budget figures

Service begins in 2024? Forget it. Constructing 2 more tunnels will take already 4 years ( see Chalo...(Read More)

Elephant export amendment spurs outcry from activists

Well, just about Phuket, 1 baby elephant died because of absence knowledge medical care. See the ele...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

Should never have been built with just 2 lanes in the first place. Typical of poor planning that is ...(Read More)

Saphan Hin roads close as street racing takes hold

was there on sunday and it was a great organiced and nice event. Well done ;-)...(Read More)

Drug price disclosure takes effect

<we are not wanted here,just our money>If you feel that way,wouldn't it be better to leave...(Read More)

King Power wins Suvarnabhumi duty-free contract

King Power shops price setting in Thai airports,, not duty free at all, more expensive than anywhere...(Read More)

King Power wins Suvarnabhumi duty-free contract

"The promised return is higher" Yeah, like a fleet of new Mercedes Benz's. Seriously,...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

Of course the Phuket Highway Office knows ( do they?) when the traffic flows in directions north or ...(Read More)

Blazing Saddles: How jumping in the saddle can take our love lives up a gear

Article has an insulting omission of time per week it takes to rebuild a heart. Nor does the write...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

A great 'warning' Opinion piece. But I am afraid that Officials will not re-think one secon...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
HeadStart International School Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
China International Boat Show 2019
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
Dan About Thailand
Baan and Beyond
Dream Beach Club
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 