The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Gov announce plans to turn Historical Park into floating market

PHUKET: It has been announced that the Phuket Historical Park will be develop to become a cultural floating market creating a new landmark for Phuket.

construction, culture, tourism,

The Phuket News

Monday 19 March 2018, 03:36PM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong yesterday (Mar 18) inspected the Phuket Historical Park at 2:45pm together with Vice Governors Snith Sriwihok and Prakob Wongmaneerung, Acting Chief of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) Watcharin Patomwatthanapong, Thalang District Chief Adul Chootong, Phuket office of Public Works and Town & Country Planning Department (DPT-Phuket) Chief Tawee Homhuan, Chief of Phuket Cultural Office Uthai Pattanapichai, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports Sirawee Waloh and others.

Gov Norraphat said, “The Phuket Historical Park will be developed to be a cultural floating market to support tourism as well as to generate local income. Relevant government offices will be responsible for developing this area.

This floating market will be connected with marine tourism and local tourism in order to push this market as a new Phuket landmark,” Gov Norraphat said.

Water and electric systems will be installed and there will be a covered walkway along with car park, toilets and food stalls.

World Cup League @ BISP

“The floating market will be held every Saturday and will feature local foods and products. The local way of life will also be featured via cultural shows,” Gov Norraphat explained.

“Moreover, the Songkran Festival this year will be held on April 11-15 at the Phuket Historical Park. Religious ceremonies and pouring of scented water on the hands of revered elders will be part of the festival.

“Local products and cultural shows will be presented to carry on Thailand’s beautiful tradition,” Gov Norraphat added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Sir Burr | 20 March 2018 - 09:11:52

Obviously, they haven't learnt the lesson of the abysmal failure of the Kathu floating market.

I agree with Foot's first sentence.

The Phuket News

Foot | 20 March 2018 - 01:56:16

Real floating markets exist because it's the best way to get goods and food to the area.  They then became tourist attractions.
This "floating market" is purely a tourist attraction.  Why would a local actually go there to buy supplies?  It will probably be a huge money pit once built, benefiting only those involved in it's creation.
Phuket has shown little interest in the tour...

The Phuket News

CaptainJack69 | 19 March 2018 - 21:39:44

'Phuket Historical Park'?

Never heard of it. Where and what is that?

The Phuket News

Kurt | 19 March 2018 - 16:58:43

Announcing something new?
How about first things first? Have Beach Lifeguards.
Have clean beaches, no sick making beach and water pollution at all the beaches.
And remove that stupid Surin waste waterplant monument. It is thai loosing face making. 
Inhabitants and tourists find that monument a disgrace.
How much was the budget for it, and how much did it cost to build?

The Phuket News
Matches 4 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.