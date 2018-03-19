PHUKET: It has been announced that the Phuket Historical Park will be develop to become a cultural floating market creating a new landmark for Phuket.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong yesterday (Mar 18) inspected the Phuket Historical Park at 2:45pm together with Vice Governors Snith Sriwihok and Prakob Wongmaneerung, Acting Chief of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) Watcharin Patomwatthanapong, Thalang District Chief Adul Chootong, Phuket office of Public Works and Town & Country Planning Department (DPT-Phuket) Chief Tawee Homhuan, Chief of Phuket Cultural Office Uthai Pattanapichai, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports Sirawee Waloh and others.

Gov Norraphat said, “The Phuket Historical Park will be developed to be a cultural floating market to support tourism as well as to generate local income. Relevant government offices will be responsible for developing this area.

“This floating market will be connected with marine tourism and local tourism in order to push this market as a new Phuket landmark,” Gov Norraphat said.

“Water and electric systems will be installed and there will be a covered walkway along with car park, toilets and food stalls.

“The floating market will be held every Saturday and will feature local foods and products. The local way of life will also be featured via cultural shows,” Gov Norraphat explained.

“Moreover, the Songkran Festival this year will be held on April 11-15 at the Phuket Historical Park. Religious ceremonies and pouring of scented water on the hands of revered elders will be part of the festival.

“Local products and cultural shows will be presented to carry on Thailand’s beautiful tradition,” Gov Norraphat added.