Phuket golf prodigy returns with titles

GOLF: A whirlwind three weeks in the United States, teeing-off against top class competition, has helped propel Phuket’s 10-year-old golf prodigy Louise Landgraf into being one of the top golfers in the world in her age category.

Golf
By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 20 August 2019, 09:14AM

Louise Landgraf placed 3rd in the FCG International and 2nd in IJGA Junior World Stars of Golf events in the United States last month.

With her father Marc Landgraf driving a rental car up and California and through to Nevada in the US beginning in early July, Louise spent three weeks competing in three separate prestigious golfing events.

 

First up was the FCG International in San Marcos, California, where Louise finished 3rd in the 9-10 age category. A great start to a competition schedule that would test her meddle.

 

The trio, along with Louise's mother, they all packed up the car and made their way to the outskirts of San Diego, where Louise was to compete at the IMG Academy Golf Junior World Championship from July 9-11. The tournament has over 1,200 participants from 56 countries, making it one of the biggest events in the world – Louise had already finished 4th in the competition back in 2015 when she was 5-years-old.

 

Unfortunately, on the last day of the three-day event, she double-bogeyed on the first hole, and finished 4 over to take 12th place.

 

"It was a bitter shame. We had higher expectations but that’s golf, what can you do?” said her father, Marc. “She’s alright, she understands – it’s never easy.”

 

Laguna Golf Phuket

Last up was a road trip to Las Vegas, where Louise was to compete at the IJGA Junior World Stars of Golf event, another massive international competition that attracts over 2,000 players from 50 countries. Despite the scorching temperatures reaching 45 degrees celsius Louise was able to finish 5 under in the Girls 9-10 age category, to take 2nd place in the three-day event.

 

“The heat was challenging for everyone, but she did well, she’s happy about that,” said Marc.

 

Despite having done a similar competition circuit in the past, this year’s road trip was eye-opening for Louise, as the family now looks towards her golfing future with freesh eyes following her haul of trophies in such a short span of time. 

 

In the meantine, Louise will be stepping up her competition, moving up to play in the 11-12 age category as she turns 11 in January.

 

"We're making sure she competes more in Bangkok and the surrounding areas while in Thailand, since the competition is very tough, so it will on help her improve," her father said.

