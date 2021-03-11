Phuket gold shops checked for security, police ramp up patrols

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have started inspecting gold shops in Phuket Town to ensure they have adequate security measures, and have dedicated officers to regularly patrol areas where gold shops are located.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 11 March 2021, 03:14PM

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Pol Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannu leads an inspection of a gold shop in Phuket Town yesterday (Mar 10). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Pol Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannu led a team of officers to inspect several gold shops in Phuket Town yesterday (Mar 10).

Maj Gen Pornsak said that his offices had already met with gold shop owners in Muang District, which covers Phuket Town, Wichit, Chalong and Rawai.

“The meeting and inspections were conducted to follow the Royal Thai Police national order to take proactive measures to prevent gold shop robberies and to boost confidence among gold shop operators,” Maj Gen Pornsak said.

One of the gold shops in Phuket Town inspected by Maj Gen Pornsak and his entourage of officers was Yaowarat Gold Shop on Tilok U-Thit Rd.

Wiroj Wankittikhun, the owner of the store, explained that his store already had a steel grill installed as well as an electrically locked door controlled remotely by staff, an alarm system, CCTV cameras and glass covered with safety film.

“We also have a book for police on patrol to make notes in, as requested by the police,” he added.

“Police have been sent to inspect locations across Phuket at high risk of robbery, such as gold shops, banks and department stores. They are prepared to take action with any robbery,” Maj Gen Pornsak assured.

“I have already ordered the chief of each police station to create their own measures to prevent any robberies of gold shops and convenience stores in the areas under their jurisdiction,” Maj Gen Pornsak said.

“We are also coordinating with local administrative organisations to install more CCTV cameras along roads and in community areas, and to ensure the cameras are kept in good condition,” he added.

Maj Gen Pornsak gave no indication of any recorded rises in crime that might have inspired the latest move to pre-empt any robberies of stores with cash and valuables on site.