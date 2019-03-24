PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana was the first to cast his vote at the polling station at the Phuket Municipality Meeting Hall on Narisorn Rd in Phuket Town this morning as polling stations opened across the island in the national election today (Mar 24).

People cast their votes at the polling station on Narisorn Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana (left) was the first to vote at the polling station on Narisorn Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

The polling station is one of 22 set up throughout the Talad Yai subdistrict of Phuket Town, which has the prestige of being the Electorate No 1 on the island, and home to 822 eligible voters.

Governor Phakaphong pointed out that 366 polling stations have been set up across Phuket for today’s election.

“All 366 Phuket polling stations are ready in all aspects. In order to support and facilitate the voters, the Election Commission has determined the number of voters in each unit averaging about 800 people per unit,” he said.

“The weather today is very good, the polling stations will not be hot and not crowded people exercise their right to vote in other areas,” he added.

“The atmosphere of the election so far has been conducive, there have been no reports of irregularities,” Gov Phakaphong added.

“As for preparations in island areas such as Koh Lone, Naka Island and Coconut Island, it has all been done well,” he said.

Nutthawat Wongitsaraphap, Director of the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC) noted that Phuket Provincial Police are co-ordinating with local police in each area to provide security and to facilitate traffic while people travel to the polling stations, which are open from 8am to 5pm.

However, he called on people to not leave casting their votes until the last minute.

“We would like to remind people to cast their votes from the morning to avoid crowds at 5pm and to stress that this election uses only one ballot – only one number has to be chosen,” he said.

“And do not take photographs of the ballot or damage the card or else it can be deemed a criminal offense,” he added.

“After the polls close at 5pm, the polling station officers will immediately count the votes in that polling station,” Mr Nutthawat explained.

“It is expected to take up to three hours to complete the count. People can follow the vote counting at district vote-counting centres set up each constituency (see story here) and the unofficial results of the count are expected at around 7pm,” he said.