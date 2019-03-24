THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket goes to the polls for national election

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana was the first to cast his vote at the polling station at the Phuket Municipality Meeting Hall on Narisorn Rd in Phuket Town this morning as polling stations opened across the island in the national election today (Mar 24).

Sunday 24 March 2019, 11:35AM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana (left) was the first to vote at the polling station on Narisorn Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana (left) was the first to vote at the polling station on Narisorn Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana (left) was the first to vote at the polling station on Narisorn Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana (left) was the first to vote at the polling station on Narisorn Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana (left) was the first to vote at the polling station on Narisorn Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana (left) was the first to vote at the polling station on Narisorn Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

People cast their votes at the polling station on Narisorn Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

People cast their votes at the polling station on Narisorn Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

People cast their votes at the polling station on Narisorn Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

People cast their votes at the polling station on Narisorn Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

People cast their votes at the polling station on Narisorn Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

People cast their votes at the polling station on Narisorn Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

People cast their votes at the polling station on Narisorn Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

People cast their votes at the polling station on Narisorn Rd in Phuket Town. Photo: PR Dept

The polling station is one of 22 set up throughout the Talad Yai subdistrict of Phuket Town, which has the prestige of being the Electorate No 1 on the island, and home to 822 eligible voters.

Governor Phakaphong pointed out that 366 polling stations have been set up across Phuket for today’s election.

“All 366 Phuket polling stations are ready in all aspects. In order to support and facilitate the voters, the Election Commission has determined the number of voters in each unit averaging about 800 people per unit,” he said.

“The weather today is very good, the polling stations will not be hot and not crowded people exercise their right to vote in other areas,” he added.

“The atmosphere of the election so far has been conducive, there have been no reports of irregularities,” Gov Phakaphong added.

“As for preparations in island areas such as Koh Lone, Naka Island and Coconut Island, it has all been done well,” he said.

Splash Beach Club

Nutthawat Wongitsaraphap, Director of the Phuket office of the Election Commission (PEC) noted that Phuket Provincial Police are co-ordinating with local police in each area to provide security and to facilitate traffic while people travel to the polling stations, which are open from 8am to 5pm.

However, he called on people to not leave casting their votes until the last minute.

“We would like to remind people to cast their votes from the morning to avoid crowds at 5pm and to stress that this election uses only one ballot – only one number has to be chosen,” he said.

“And do not take photographs of the ballot or damage the card or else it can be deemed a criminal offense,” he added.

“After the polls close at 5pm, the polling station officers will immediately count the votes in that polling station,” Mr Nutthawat explained.

“It is expected to take up to three hours to complete the count. People can follow the vote counting at district vote-counting centres set up each constituency (see story here) and the unofficial results of the count are expected at around 7pm,” he said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Representatives of foreign countries, international organisations observe national election
Voters throng polling stations to cast ballots
Phuket Opinion: A vote for everything, or a vote for nothing?
Phuket makes final preparations for national election
Police warn of election alcohol ban
High Phuket voter turnout expected for national election
Rookie parties to redefine poll strategies
Fear of SME impact from minimum wage hike
Boeing crashes cast spotlight on US aviation regulator
Early vote met with euphoria
Police warn of election alcohol bans
Almost 50k people register in Phuket for early voting
California suspends death penalty
British parliament rejects Brexit deal for second time
Phuket police mobilise in pre-election security campaign

 

Phuket community
Protect Andaman mass beach cleanup at Layan nets 92kg of trash

So they picked up 92.5 kilos of garbage and put it in about 100 large plastic bags....They also have...(Read More)

New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

"Use Firefox to search, Google blocks access" this should NOT be allowed... only a derange...(Read More)

Free emergency water now deployed across Phuket

"We now have free emergency water for residents," and so it bloody well should be. "...(Read More)

Free emergency water now deployed across Phuket

One can only but laugh at Proff k....(Read More)

Free emergency water now deployed across Phuket

Sigh, I go cycling every day and every day I see water being wasted, often by the city! Yesterday a...(Read More)

Power outage to leave Cherng Talay, Kamala, Srisoonthorn without water

Unbelievable. The city is installing electricity infrastructure and apologised for the disruption, ...(Read More)

Protect Andaman mass beach cleanup at Layan nets 92kg of trash

and when they do clean up, the clowns still complain....(Read More)

New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

Mental issues under the Mental Health Act are decided on expert medical evdience not precedent, ther...(Read More)

Thailand bans Boeing 737 MAX flights for 7 days

Do the thai pilots already have Boeing 737 Max flight simulator training in usa? The Indonesian and ...(Read More)

Protect Andaman mass beach cleanup at Layan nets 92kg of trash

Is it not strange not keeping thai beaches daily clean, a normal thing, but just once in a while don...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Sunday Brunch Club
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
China International Boat Show 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
777 Beach Condo
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Express Carpet and Decor

 