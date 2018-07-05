FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Phuket girl, 9, heads to the Worlds

GOLF:Coming off the back of a victory at the TGA Central Thailand Junior Golf Ranking in Narai Hills, Lopburi on May 12-13, and a second place at the TGA Central Thailand Golf Ranking in Kabinburi Golf and Sports Club on June 16-17, Phuket girl Louise Landgraf is now heading to America to compete in the IMG Golf Junior World Championship.

GolfMatt Pond

Thursday 5 July 2018, 10:17AM

Louise Landgraf, 9, gets some coaching tips from Phuket International Golf Academy’s Pro Punk. Photo: Supplied

Louise Landgraf, 9, gets some coaching tips from Phuket International Golf Academy’s Pro Punk. Photo: Supplied

Landgraf, 9, currently a Year 4 student at HeadStart International School in Phuket, sealed her win at May’s TGA ranking event with rounds of 74 and 77. She followed that with a second

in Kabinburi with round of 76 and 75.

In the TGA Central Thailand Golf Ranking events Landgraf plays in the 9-10 years old girl’s category.

Following both of these impressive performances, Landgraf now leads the ranking in her age category and her next TGA tournament will be on August 4-5 at the Royal Hills Golf Club in Nakhon Nayok.

However, prior to her heading to this small central province, Landgraf will be heading to the Oak Glen Course at the Sycuan Golf Resort, San Diego, California, where she will take part in the IMG Golf Junior World Championship.

The IMG Golf Junior World Championship dates back to 1968 when John W. Brown, A.S. “Lou” Smith and Norrie West decided the San Diego Junior Golf Association would host the Junior World Golf Championships.

The three had discussed the idea of organising a tournament where juniors from all parts of the world could come together to play golf and share in cultural exchange.

In its inaugural year, 475 juniors participated in the event representing seven countries and 20 states. Today, the tournament has grown to 1,200 participants representing 56 countries and 42 states. The IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championships is the largest international event in the world and is unique for its international representation and cultural diversity.

Representing Thailand for this event, it is the third time Landgraf has competed at the IMG Golf Junior World Championship, and will be up against the best in the world within the 9-10 years girl’s category.

The event is set to take place from July 10-12.

Speaking to The Phuket News last week, Landgraf’s father Marc said that by being a year younger in the 9-10 category, her goal is to finish in the top 10 this year.

QSI International School Phuket

She has previously been ranked 4th at the IMG in 2015 in the “6 years and under” age group, and 5th at the IMG in the “7-8 years” age group in 2017,” he explained.

However, Landgraf’s world journey does not end there, as following the IMG Championship, she will then play at the Junior World Stars of Golf Championship at the Pauite Golf Club’s Snow Mountain Course in Las Vegas, again competing in the 9-10 years girl’s category, from July 17-19.

The World Stars of Junior Golf Championship has become one of the premier Junior Golf Championship in the world attracting over 2,000 players from 50 countries.

Because of the international field, the strength of the field, quality of courses and it’s Las Vegas location, this already makes it a great world event for all golfing families.

It is the organiser’s mission to provide junior boys and girls of all ages with the most competitive field and ultimate tournament experience.

This professionally operated event by PGA golf professionals, PGA apprentices and volunteers makes this a must play for all junior golfers.

This Championship is nationally ranked by NJGS, Golfweek, Scratch Player World Ranking, WAGR and recognised by AJGA with performance Stars.

Landgraf practices with Pro Punk at the Phuket International Golf Academy located in Kathu and he told The Phuket News on Monday (June 25) he has now been training her since she was four and a half years old and that she has continuously improved her skills.

He also said that in realistic terms Landgraf should be able to finish in the top three in the World competitions, or in the top five at minimum.

As he does with all those in his care when on the golf course, Pro Punk says that he always gives Louise 100% supervision and shows her what he believes is the correct ways when it comes to practising.

Louise is a member of Phuket Loch Palm Golf Club and Laguna Golf Phuket . She will be best remembered for being the youngest member of Laguna Golf Phuket latter to achieve a hole-in-one at the newly upgraded golf course aged just 6 years old.

 

 

