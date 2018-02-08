PHUKET: Motorbike “ghostriders” – motorbike riders who drive against the flow of traffic – are to be targeted after it was revealed the act results in some 100 injuries each year in just one area in Phuket alone.

Accidents caused by ‘ghostriders’ are being targeted in the latest push to improve road safety in Phuket. Photo: Phuket Traffic Line Group

The Vice President of road-safety organisation “Road Safety Thai” and the Tha Chatchai Police announced the news following discussions on a public Line group between police, local government officials, road-safety campaigners and members of the public regarding the number of accidents occurring due to ghostriding.

However, for now, the target area will be focused on Srisoonthorn, where most ghostriding accidents in Phuket occur.

Dr Wiwat Seetamanotch, Vice President of the Road Safety Thai Phuket office, said, “Most accidents are caused by ghostriding. Traffic Police have continuously warned about this act, but drivers continue to do it.”

Lt Col Sadit Boonnongseang, Chief Inspector and Deputy Superintendent of the Tha Chatchai Police, added, “The most recent ghostriding incident took place at 10am on Feb 5, when two motorbikes were involved in an accident on Thepkrasattri Rd southbound.

“A 38-year-old male ghostrider died (later at Thalang Hospital) as a result of the accident. A 39-year-old female rider and a boy suffered injuries. They are still in hospital,” he said.

Dr Wiwat added, “The two-kilometre stretch of road in front of Baan Manik village in Srisoonthorn saw six deaths and 206 injuries in 2015, eight deaths and 163 injuries in 2016, and four deaths and 116 injuries in 2017.

“Over the three years that means there have been a total of 18 deaths and 485 injuries (in that one area).

“These number show that Baan Manik village is a danger hotspot in Phuket. This is a busy road with a lot of traffic and where a lot of accidents occur.

“Now we want to propose that Srisoonthorn Rd be designed to be safer,” Dr Wiwat said.

“However, I also want to repeat to motorists that driving while disqualified can result in a prison term of up to three months. From now on those found driving when disqualified will not just pay a fine at the police station, they will go to face a judge. In addition, their vehicles will be seized by the public prosecutor,” he added.

The move to reduce specifically target ghostriders to reduce the nuber of accidents in Phuket comes after 41 people died and 2,813 people were injured in road accidents nationwide in the 24 hours just for yesterday (Feb 7).

So far this year 1,773 have been killed and a further 106,338 people injured on Thailand’s roads since the year began, reports the Thai Road Safety Centre (ThaiRSC, click here.)