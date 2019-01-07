PHUKET: Local municipalities across the island are getting ready to celebrate Children’s Day this Saturday (Jan 12) with a host of fun activities for kids.

culture

By The Phuket News

Monday 7 January 2019, 03:31PM

Children’s Day this Saturday (Jan 12) will see a host of activities especially for the kids. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Children’s Day, in Thai called Wan Dek, is celebrated throughout the country on the second Saturday of January every year.

The national day, although not a public holiday, to give children the opportunity to have fun and to create awareness about their significant role towards the development of the country. The day was set as a national day to be observed in 1955.

Phuket, along with the rest of the country, will host activities at many government offices and hotels across the island on Saturday as follows:

The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, based at Cape Panwa, will host its traditional activities from 8am to 3pm, and which will include a military weapons display, a live air-sea rescue display, and a chance for people to board and view the Navy base’s hostage rescue military ship.

Meanwhile, the Phuket Provincial Office and the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) will hold their Children’s Day events from 9am to 3pm at Phuket Provincial Hall, where children will be able to sit in the Governor’s chair among other fun activities.

Phuket International Airport, operated by Airports of Thailand (AoT), will host a fun event at the X-Terminal building, with magic shows, live performances, games and free food and drink.

Phuket City Municipality will hold its activities at Saphan Hin from 8am to midday, including live children’s performances and activities, and lucky draw prizes for kids.

Patong Municipality will host a fun event at Loma Park, on the Patong beachfront, with more than 4,000 prizes for kids. Also 16 small stages will be set for live performances and activities and free food and drink.

Chalong Municipality will host its fun event at the municipality offices, with live shows, performances and activities, gifts and free food and drink.

Srisoonthorn Municipality will host its fun event at 87 Nawamintolaracha Park (also called Khun Nam Bang Maruwan, click here), with live shows, performances and activities, as well as gifts for children and free food and drink.

Wichit Municipality will host its fun event at the public park opposite the Laem Chan Health Promoting Hospital on Patthana Thongthin Rd from 8:30am, with more live shows and fun kids’ activities.

Phuket Rajabhat University (PRU) will hold their Children’s Day activities at the PRU campus north of Phuket Town from 5pm to 8pm.