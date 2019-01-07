THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket gets ready to celebrate Children’s Day

PHUKET: Local municipalities across the island are getting ready to celebrate Children’s Day this Saturday (Jan 12) with a host of fun activities for kids.

culture
By The Phuket News

Monday 7 January 2019, 03:31PM

Children’s Day this Saturday (Jan 12) will see a host of activities especially for the kids. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Children’s Day this Saturday (Jan 12) will see a host of activities especially for the kids. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Children’s Day, in Thai called Wan Dek, is celebrated throughout the country on the second Saturday of January every year.

The national day, although not a public holiday, to give children the opportunity to have fun and to create awareness about their significant role towards the development of the country. The day was set as a national day to be observed in 1955.

Phuket, along with the rest of the country, will host activities at many government offices and hotels across the island on Saturday as follows:

The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, based at Cape Panwa, will host its traditional activities from 8am to 3pm, and which will include a military weapons display, a live air-sea rescue display, and a chance for people to board and view the Navy base’s hostage rescue military ship.

Meanwhile, the Phuket Provincial Office and the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) will hold their Children’s Day events from 9am to 3pm at Phuket Provincial Hall, where children will be able to sit in the Governor’s chair among other fun activities.

Phuket International Airport, operated by Airports of Thailand (AoT), will host a fun event at the X-Terminal building, with magic shows, live performances, games and free food and drink.

Phuket City Municipality will hold its activities at Saphan Hin from 8am to midday, including live children’s performances and activities, and lucky draw prizes for kids.

Patong Municipality will host a fun event at Loma Park, on the Patong beachfront, with more than 4,000 prizes for kids. Also 16 small stages will be set for live performances and activities and free food and drink.

Chalong Municipality will host its fun event at the municipality offices, with live shows, performances and activities, gifts and free food and drink.

Srisoonthorn Municipality will host its fun event at 87 Nawamintolaracha Park (also called Khun Nam Bang Maruwan, click here), with live shows, performances and activities, as well as gifts for children and free food and drink.

Wichit Municipality will host its fun event at the public park opposite the Laem Chan Health Promoting Hospital on Patthana Thongthin Rd from 8:30am, with more live shows and fun kids’ activities.

Phuket Rajabhat University (PRU) will hold their Children’s Day activities at the PRU campus north of Phuket Town from 5pm to 8pm.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

All in a dream: Thailand’s lottery obsession can be a nightmare
Holidaymakers flock back to Bangkok
The shadow-puppet master: Preserving the ancient arts
All About Buddhism: The Season for Miracles
Patong beach road to close for New Year party
Medical cannabis, kratom bill passed by NLA
Red Cross Fair top-prize house on show
Police raids in Chalong, Karon net 1,006 ya bah pills, 64g of ice
Langham’s Splash Beach Resort Phuket hosts largest Indian wedding in Thailand
More than 3,000 cyclists join Phuket ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’
Guru Prep Academy - Studying for ‘The Thamasooksa Test’
Phuket ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’ riders insured for injuries, Vice Governor assures
Phuket roads to close for Bike Un Ai Rak
Phuket honours Father’s Day, King Bhumibol’s birthday
Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

 

Phuket community
Bridging the gaping wealth chasm

Cash hand outs and welfare are not lifting the 'underprivileged' out of their poverty. Educa...(Read More)

Beer truck heading to Patong overturns, spills load

Mmm, beer, glarrggh....(Read More)

Dangerous driver, brakes blamed for pickup landing in Phuket jungle

"From there the pickup’s front wheels pitched up off the road as the vehicle tilted backwards...(Read More)

Dangerous driver, brakes blamed for pickup landing in Phuket jungle

Ah, the mysterious "cut off by another" defense. Accountability, responsibility, maturity...(Read More)

Dangerous driver, brakes blamed for pickup landing in Phuket jungle

Hmmm not brake failure, and very very dangerous overloading, how unusual....(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

Thailand... you couldn't make this stuff up, although where the law is concerned it does seem th...(Read More)

Dangerous driver, brakes blamed for pickup landing in Phuket jungle

Thailand, second only to Libya in highway fatalities per capita and most certainly the HUB of brake ...(Read More)

Beer truck heading to Patong overturns, spills load

All the beer will be consumed in Kamala, before pressing charges. Please, overturn same location aga...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

No need to send officials to Singapore for learning.Just contact the serial poster ....(Read More)

Dangerous driver, brakes blamed for pickup landing in Phuket jungle

So, will there now a brake investigation take place as this brake failure is not normal, is it? Whe...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
ZUMA Restaurant
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Thailand Yacht Show
777 Beach Condo
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Harvey Law Corporation
Thai Residential

 