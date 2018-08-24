PHUKET: Phuket will gets its own Administrative Court for hearing cases between government agencies and private citizens when the Administrative Court of Phuket opens in Mai Khao on Oct 1.



By Chutharat Plerin

Friday 24 August 2018, 01:02PM

The Phuket Administrative Court will open in Mai Khao on Oct 1. Photo: Post Today / file

Prawit Boonthiam, spokesperson of the Administrative Court, confirmed that Supreme Administrative Court President Piya Patangta has issued the order for two regional administrative courts be established, one in Phuket, the other in Suphan Buri.

The Administrative Court of Phuket will be located at 33/3 Moo 5, Mai Khao, at the northern end of the island. The court will have jurisdiction in administrative cases throughout Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga and Ranong.

The Administrative Court of Suphan Buri, located at 333 Moo 6, Sanchai, Muang District, Suphan Buri, will have jurisdiction throughout the provinces of Kanchanaburi and Suphan Buri.

Both courts are to open on Oct 1.

The administrative courts were established in 1997 to settle litigation between government ministries, departments and independent agencies and private citizens. (See website here.)

“If the parties in the case are not satisfied with the judgment of the Central Administrative Court or the Regional Administrative Court, the defendant may file an application to transfer the case to the Suphan Buri Administrative Court or the competent Phuket Administrative Court,” Mr Prawit said.

“The opening of the two administrative courts will help make pending lawsuits in the Administrative Courts faster and more convenient for people who have a domicile or a dispute in the respective jurisdictions,” he added.

Another regional administrative court is set to open Yala province, in Thailand’s Deep South, early next year, Mr Prawit noted.