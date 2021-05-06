The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket gets B1bn for job-creation projects, help COVID unemployed

Phuket gets B1bn for job-creation projects, help COVID unemployed

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Government has received just over B1 billion to dedicate to job-creation projects and to support those left out of work, and out of income, by the ongoing economic crisis.

COVID-19economics
By The Phuket News

Thursday 6 May 2021, 02:30PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at Phuket Porvincial Hall yesterday (May 5). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at Phuket Porvincial Hall yesterday (May 5). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew revealed at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (May 5) that the provincial government had received a budget of precisely B1,000,249,488 under the national project to develop and support the “grassroots economy”. 

The budget must be spent on projects that satisfy at least one of four criteria: to develop local products, tourist attractions, services; to improve the quality of agricultural products; to support and improve labour skills; and to develop infrastructure to support the economic recovery and development of the community.

“So far, 18 projects have been proposed and are now under consideration,” Governor Narong said.

Smarter Energy Solution Phuket

“The Phuket Government has set a goal to help at least 10,000 of 13,247 people who have been registered with the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) as unemployed because of COVID-19 economic crisis,” he noted.

“Also, to help ‘sensitive’ people [the disabled and the elderly) and those who file a request for help,” he added.

“I will call all three district chiefs, village and subdistrict chiefs [Kamnan and Phu Yai Baan] and relevant officers to hold a meeting together and discuss the preparation for the projects, in order to accomplish our goal,” Governor Narong said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Island expat vaccinations announced! Convicted drug trafficker now a Thai Minister || May 6
Mains water supply outage to affect Kathu
Phuket to open vaccine registration for expats
COVID alert for Patong restaurant
Facebook oversight board upholds Trump ban
Chiang Mai sandbox on course for October
Government unveils B225bn relief plan
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Foreigners to pay for Covid vaccines? Covid shuts Phi Phi National Park || May 5
‘Phuket Must Win’ COVID vaccination registration tailor-made for Phuket
Phuket health officials concerned over ICU bed shortage
Phuket rapid test on arrival not free for Thais after May 15
G7 talks vaccines after pleas to help poor
Pent-up demand to drive Phuket luxury villa market in 2021
COVID-free certificates issued for Phuket arrivals
Chalong Hospital COVID high risk woman, 91, found dead

 

Phuket community
Phuket to open vaccine registration for expats

Of the crappy, questionable Sinovac? No thanks. I'll hold out for Pfizer or similar. I do not ...(Read More)

Chiang Mai sandbox on course for October

Are they not aware that a sandbox is where cats often defecate? ...(Read More)

Phuket to open vaccine registration for expats

Captain Jack69@ the announcement yesterday related to Thailand per se...the intention for Phuket was...(Read More)

Phuket to open vaccine registration for expats

May 5th "‘Thais, not expats’ get jab priority"; May 6th "Phuket to open vaccine r...(Read More)

Phuket health officials concerned over ICU bed shortage

Yes Kurt,and the South African variant and the Brazilian variant and whatever comes next. Your wisd...(Read More)

COVID alert for Patong restaurant

"Chalong hospital closure affair". "Complete medical off the road happening" K...(Read More)

Phuket rapid test on arrival not free for Thais after May 15

@Kurt Regarding international News. Thank you for sharing your carefully selected news with us. Sam...(Read More)

Phuket to open vaccine registration for expats

@Fascinated - Remember, it hasn't been done yet, and TIT. Also, understand that other governmen...(Read More)

Phuket to open vaccine registration for expats

28.2%. So why do I see them on Facebook doing Flash Mob dances?...(Read More)

Phuket to open vaccine registration for expats

At least its a start....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/

 