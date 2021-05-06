Phuket gets B1bn for job-creation projects, help COVID unemployed

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Government has received just over B1 billion to dedicate to job-creation projects and to support those left out of work, and out of income, by the ongoing economic crisis.

COVID-19economics

By The Phuket News

Thursday 6 May 2021, 02:30PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at Phuket Porvincial Hall yesterday (May 5). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew revealed at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (May 5) that the provincial government had received a budget of precisely B1,000,249,488 under the national project to develop and support the “grassroots economy”.

The budget must be spent on projects that satisfy at least one of four criteria: to develop local products, tourist attractions, services; to improve the quality of agricultural products; to support and improve labour skills; and to develop infrastructure to support the economic recovery and development of the community.

“So far, 18 projects have been proposed and are now under consideration,” Governor Narong said.

“The Phuket Government has set a goal to help at least 10,000 of 13,247 people who have been registered with the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) as unemployed because of COVID-19 economic crisis,” he noted.

“Also, to help ‘sensitive’ people [the disabled and the elderly) and those who file a request for help,” he added.

“I will call all three district chiefs, village and subdistrict chiefs [Kamnan and Phu Yai Baan] and relevant officers to hold a meeting together and discuss the preparation for the projects, in order to accomplish our goal,” Governor Narong said.