Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket gets a new Provincial Police Commander

Phuket gets a new Provincial Police Commander

PHUKET: Pol Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri has arrived in Phuket to officially begin his duties at the new Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police.

police
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 2 October 2019, 05:59PM

New Phuket Provincial Police Commander Pol Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

New Phuket Provincial Police Commander Pol Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

New Phuket Provincial Police Commander Pol Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

New Phuket Provincial Police Commander Pol Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

New Phuket Provincial Police Commander Pol Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

New Phuket Provincial Police Commander Pol Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Outgoing Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee reviews the troops one last time. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Outgoing Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee reviews the troops one last time. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee recieves flowers as he enters retirement. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee recieves flowers as he enters retirement. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

« »

A farewell and handover ceremony for outgoing commander Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee was held at the Phuket Provincial Police Station in Phuket Town at 9am on Monday (Sept 30).

Gen Wisan has now officially retired from service.

Gen Rungrote officially took up his position as the new Phuket Provincial Police commander yesterday (Oct 1).

Laguna Golf Phuket

Before his transfer to Phuket, Gen Rungrote served as Deputy Commander of Patrol and Special Operations Division in Bangkok.

Gen Rungrote is also the director of the Police Tero football club, as position he has held since 2017.

Gen Rungrote told The Phuket News that he is not yet ready to share his opinion of the key issues for police to address in Phuket or his vision of what he hopes to achieve in his new position, saying that has is still settling in to his new role.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 'Russian Rules'? Abandoned Phuket newborn! Mum's accidental baby death! || October 2
Pattaya police land B100mn meth bust, largest in 10 years
Model agent charged in ‘pretty’ party case
Man claims ‘Russian Rules’ in shopping mall watch theft
Phuket newborn found abandoned has died
Air filters for Bangkok schools as city haze worsens
Kathu checkpoint nets two men with 9mm handguns
Police shoot Hong Kong protester as China celebrates 70th birthday
Mum admits accidentally killing baby boy
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Underwear heroin? 'Karaoke killers'! Jail time for drunken school raiders! || October 1
Monitor lizard caught hiding in Patong
Phuket Vice Governor moved out in regular transfers
Culture Minister presides over Vegetarian Festival official event
Taiwan bridge collapses, rescuers fear six trapped
Le Méridien opens in Khao Lak

 

Phuket community
Blazing Saddles: Brainy bicycling

Definitely it's not working with everyone....(Read More)

Man claims ‘Russian Rules’ in shopping mall watch theft

Haha,what an idiot.But at least one of the best excuses ever....(Read More)

Man claims ‘Russian Rules’ in shopping mall watch theft

Wow. By that logic I can go out right now and pick myself up a nice new Mercedes Benz for free. Nice...(Read More)

Kathu checkpoint nets two men with 9mm handguns

Fun fact, most of Patongs Tuk-tuk drivers live in that Soi. Coincidence?...(Read More)

Kathu checkpoint nets two men with 9mm handguns

ED: We'd be genuinely interested in a factual explanation of current Thai gun law. When I read a...(Read More)

Air filters for Bangkok schools as city haze worsens

Great Bangkok and surrounding provinces are suffering much toxic smog. Fighting that with this new i...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

And you and Kurt think they dont know it or we dont see it?? Everybody know and see it but noooobody...(Read More)

Blazing Saddles: Brainy bicycling

The last years biking became increasingly dangerous on Phuket roads. Therefore I stationed my bike...(Read More)

Blazing Saddles: Brainy bicycling

All in article very true. Had myself several times bike holidays in Denmark and the Netherlands. Bik...(Read More)

Phuket Vice Governor moved out in regular transfers

The departing V/G, with a big smile. Happy he not has to face the water crisis. New coming V/G doesn...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
JW Marriott Phuket