Phuket gets a new Provincial Police Commander

PHUKET: Pol Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri has arrived in Phuket to officially begin his duties at the new Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 2 October 2019, 05:59PM

A farewell and handover ceremony for outgoing commander Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee was held at the Phuket Provincial Police Station in Phuket Town at 9am on Monday (Sept 30).

Gen Wisan has now officially retired from service.

Gen Rungrote officially took up his position as the new Phuket Provincial Police commander yesterday (Oct 1).

Before his transfer to Phuket, Gen Rungrote served as Deputy Commander of Patrol and Special Operations Division in Bangkok.

Gen Rungrote is also the director of the Police Tero football club, as position he has held since 2017.

Gen Rungrote told The Phuket News that he is not yet ready to share his opinion of the key issues for police to address in Phuket or his vision of what he hopes to achieve in his new position, saying that has is still settling in to his new role.