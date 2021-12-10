Phuket gems fair hoped to generate B150mn

PHUKET: A gems and jewellery fair being held in Phuket until Sunday (Dec 12) is hoped to generate B150 million in sales to help boost the island’s economy.

economics

By The Phuket News

Friday 10 December 2021, 04:08PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit yesterday (Dec 9) officiated the opening of the Phuket Gems & Jewelry Fest at Central Festival Phuket, joined by Ministry of Commerce Permanent Secretary Bunyarit Kalayanamit and Department of International Trade Promotion Director-General Phusit Rattanakul Sereeruengrit.

Representing the Phuket provincial government was Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan.

Deputy PM Jurin said that the gem and jewellery fair was part of a campaign to drive the gem export industry to grow by 25%, and linked with the reopening of tourism to help provide a boost to tourism incomes generated in the Andman provinces.

“The Phuket Gems & Jewelry Fest is a miniature of the Bangkok Gems fair, which has been held 66 times,” he said.

“There is also a provincial sales team and a country sales team working together with private sector chambers of commerce and the Gem and Jewelry Research and Development Institute to play a common role in helping to organise today’s event, both online and offline, which is hybrid marketing in the New Normal era,” Mr Jurin said.

A total of 79 international buyers registered for the Phuket fair, altogether hailing from 31 countries, including the United States, Russia, Spain, India, the United Arab Emirates, among others, he added.

“Orders and contracts are expected immediately and within the short term no less than B150mn is expected to be generated, which is important for tourism in the Andaman region, including Phuket,” Mr Jurin noted.

“Collaboration between the Ministry of Commerce and the Gem and Jewelry Association has resulted in Thailand’s gem exports grow ing 27.95% over 10 months, bringing in more than B150 billion in revenue,” Mr Jurin pointed out.

The growth in exports over the past 10 months was more than 5% from the full-year target, Mr Jurin added.

“We expect to grow more than the target set by five times,” he added.

“This industry can go a long way towards the goal of making Thailand a hub for the world’s gems and jewellery trade and those who are interested can visit the exhibition at Phuket Gems & Jewelry Fest from Dec 8-12,” he said.