BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket gems fair hoped to generate B150mn

Phuket gems fair hoped to generate B150mn

PHUKET: A gems and jewellery fair being held in Phuket until Sunday (Dec 12) is hoped to generate B150 million in sales to help boost the island’s economy.

economics
By The Phuket News

Friday 10 December 2021, 04:08PM

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

« »

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit yesterday (Dec 9) officiated the opening of the Phuket Gems & Jewelry Fest at Central Festival Phuket, joined by Ministry of Commerce Permanent Secretary Bunyarit Kalayanamit and Department of International Trade Promotion Director-General Phusit Rattanakul Sereeruengrit.

Representing the Phuket provincial government was Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan.

Deputy PM Jurin said that the gem and jewellery fair was part of a campaign to drive the gem export industry to grow by 25%, and linked with the reopening of tourism to help provide a boost to tourism incomes generated in the Andman provinces.

“The Phuket Gems & Jewelry Fest is a miniature of the Bangkok Gems fair, which has been held 66 times,” he said.

“There is also a provincial sales team and a country sales team working together with private sector chambers of commerce and the Gem and Jewelry Research and Development Institute to play a common role in helping to organise today’s event, both online and offline, which is hybrid marketing in the New Normal era,” Mr Jurin said.

A total of 79 international buyers registered for the Phuket fair, altogether hailing from 31 countries, including the United States, Russia, Spain, India, the United Arab Emirates, among others, he added.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

“Orders and contracts are expected immediately and within the short term no less than B150mn is expected to be generated, which is important for tourism in the Andaman region, including Phuket,” Mr Jurin noted.

“Collaboration between the Ministry of Commerce and the Gem and Jewelry Association has resulted in Thailand’s gem exports grow ing 27.95% over 10 months, bringing in more than B150 billion in revenue,” Mr Jurin pointed out.

The growth in exports over the past 10 months was more than 5% from the full-year target, Mr Jurin added.

“We expect to grow more than the target set by five times,” he added.

“This industry can go a long way towards the goal of making Thailand a hub for the world’s gems and jewellery trade and those who are interested can visit the exhibition at Phuket Gems & Jewelry Fest from Dec 8-12,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

First time on auto motorbike, man slams into wall, has arm impaled by brake handle
Nicaragua breaks diplomatic ties with Taiwan, recognises China
Phuket named least corrupt province in the country
Long weekend hoped to generate in B5.72bn in domestic tourism
Tests confirm three national Omicron cases
NACC rejects petition for ethics probe of Thamanat
Phuket marks 68 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket marks 70 total Covid cases, 3 total Omicron cases in Thailand || December 9
General election could be held as early as mid-2022: Opposition
Patong Hospital offering free walk-in Moderna booster jabs
Phuket to host powerboat, real jet-ski races
No Omicron in Phuket, assure officials
Phuket gets new state drug rehab
More incentives for foreign film shoots
Constitution Day public holiday brings another long weekend

 

Phuket community
Phuket to host powerboat, real jet-ski races

Like most motor sports, I find the attraction is crashes, and frankly, I'd love to see some jet-...(Read More)

NACC rejects petition for ethics probe of Thamanat

Funny this should come out the day after Int'l Anti-Corruption Day. Kind of confirms what a pile...(Read More)

Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

Just commemorating a scale of Thai corruption is saying it all. Full steam ahead again, Phuket, whe...(Read More)

Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

Getting a plaque, award, for least corrupted province, just because the whole Phuket corrupt, scammi...(Read More)

Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

If that's true I can't even begin to imagine the scale of corruption on other provinces!...(Read More)

Sustainable comeback plot for Phi Phi islands

@Christysweet, just ignore CheeseHead. It is well known that international environment organisations...(Read More)

Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

Tell that to the '"old hands" living on Phuket.......(Read More)

No Omicron in Phuket, assure officials

One this is almost a certainty, Phuket will be the center of Omicron when the defences are breached....(Read More)

Sustainable comeback plot for Phi Phi islands

@Christy As you come from the country who is the leading polluter regarding plastic waste per capi...(Read More)

Phuket to host powerboat, real jet-ski races

Are the usual Thai basher aware that those races are held all over the world ? Coming up with a crud...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Exotic Fishing Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura
PaintFX
EPL predictions
CBRE Phuket

 