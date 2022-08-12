British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket gears up for international Karate competition

Phuket gears up for international Karate competition

KARATE: A meeting was held yesterday (Aug 11) in preparation of the international “Thailand Karate-Do Championship 2022” which runs Aug 19-23.

Karate
By The Phuket News

Friday 12 August 2022, 12:13PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The meeting, held at Phuket Provincial Hall, was overseen by Pichet Panaphong, Deputy Governor of Phuket, and included representatives from the tournament organising committee and selected heads of government agencies.

The five-day tournament, to be held at Phuket Rajabhat University, is being organised by Phuket Province in collaboration with the Karate Sports Association of Thailand and is expected to attract around 800 people, including athletes from over 20 countries, some of whom have competed at the Olympic Games.

The tournament is also anticipated to attract well over 1,000 fans and keen followers of the sport which will be a welcome boost to the local economy and tourism industry.

BDO Phuket

It will be the first time this competition has been held outside of Bangkok.

The “Thailand Karate-Do Championship 2022” is part of the “Air Sea Land Southern International Sports Tourism Festival” that will showcase selected events in Phuket, Songkhla, Satun, Phatthalung, Krabi, Phang Nga and Surat Thani, with a supporting budget of B177million.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tottenham’s Premier League title credentials face Chelsea test
Satree School charity run to aid local schools
Serena says ‘countdown’ to retirement has begun
T1 ready for big kick-off this weekend
Ozzy Osbourne closes Commonwealth Games as Birmingham parties
Jongkolphan, Rawinda triumph
Haaland double gives Man City dream start, Man Utd beaten by Brighton
Thais exceed Asean Para Games target
Phuket International Surfing Competition receives ASC Sanctioning
Liverpool stumble, Spurs shine on Premier League’s opening weekend
Celest’s date with destiny at Lumpinee
Arsenal mentality pleases Arteta in opening night win at Palace
The Premier League strikes back
Upcoming Phuket sports events unveiled
Ferrari fumbles again as season slips away

 

Phuket community
500,000 baby shrimp released for Queen Sirikit’s birthday

@Kurt First of all I can't see any relation to the article in your comment. And could you plea...(Read More)

Ousted Sri Lankan leader to visit city

Mr Rajapaksa, as a fled 'refugee', has according international diplomatic rules not a valid ...(Read More)

Opening hours for entertainment venues to be revised

@Capricornball: Very well commented! I 100% agree with you. There is so much hypocrisy among Thai G...(Read More)

500,000 baby shrimp released for Queen Sirikit’s birthday

@JohnC, pesticides, chemicals, hormones used in Thai food growing/processing is common, and big bur...(Read More)

Bangla venues to stage fire evacuation drill

Get rid of plastic and styrofoam wall and roof covering/decoration,..and make sure emergengy exits ...(Read More)

Opening hours for entertainment venues to be revised

Agree! Thailand needs to capitalize on its reputation as a sex tourism destination. Why attempt to...(Read More)

Pla Wan Corner road safety project to begin

The 'safer' a road is made, the faster people will drive negating the improvements. I say re...(Read More)

Ousted Sri Lankan leader to visit city

DeKaaskopp reaction is just one of his insinuations to besmear others here. The fact that I touch &#...(Read More)

Opening hours for entertainment venues to be revised

Forget the "eco-" and "sustainable" blah-di-blah...Thailand isn't ready for ...(Read More)

Opening hours for entertainment venues to be revised

After all the talk of shifting towards wealthy "quality" tourists, officials seem to be co...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Fastship Phuket
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
Barketek
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket

 