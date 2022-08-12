Phuket gears up for international Karate competition

KARATE: A meeting was held yesterday (Aug 11) in preparation of the international “Thailand Karate-Do Championship 2022” which runs Aug 19-23.

The meeting, held at Phuket Provincial Hall, was overseen by Pichet Panaphong, Deputy Governor of Phuket, and included representatives from the tournament organising committee and selected heads of government agencies.

The five-day tournament, to be held at Phuket Rajabhat University, is being organised by Phuket Province in collaboration with the Karate Sports Association of Thailand and is expected to attract around 800 people, including athletes from over 20 countries, some of whom have competed at the Olympic Games.

The tournament is also anticipated to attract well over 1,000 fans and keen followers of the sport which will be a welcome boost to the local economy and tourism industry.

It will be the first time this competition has been held outside of Bangkok.

The “Thailand Karate-Do Championship 2022” is part of the “Air Sea Land Southern International Sports Tourism Festival” that will showcase selected events in Phuket, Songkhla, Satun, Phatthalung, Krabi, Phang Nga and Surat Thani, with a supporting budget of B177million.