Phuket gears up for Heroines Festival

PHUKET: A mass alms giving ceremony was held at Wat Muang Komaraphat, in Thepkrasattri, yesterday (Mar 12) to honour the people who took part in the battle led by Phuket sisters Thao Thepkrasattri and Thao Srisoonthorn that repulsed an incursion by Burmese marauders in 1785.

By The Phuket News

Monday 13 March 2023, 10:14AM

Presiding over the ceremony was Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan, joined by fellow Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod and Thalang District Chief Bancha Thanu-in among a host of other officials.

The ceremony was held at Wat Muang Komaraphat as that is where the Phuket defenders trained before the battle, said an official report.

The ceremony yesterday morning was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at Heroines Monument at 5:30pm yesterday afternoon.

Another wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the Heroines Monument today (Mar 13), advised the official report.

The ceremonies are being held before the main part of the Heroines Festival gets underway at Victory Field in Thepkrasattri this evening (Mar 13).

The popular light and sound show and stage performance will be held at the historic site for three nights: tonight, tomorrow night and Wednesday night (Mar 13-15).

People attending the festival are invited to dress up for the occasion by wearing typical costumes of the period, 218 years ago.