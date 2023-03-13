333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket gears up for Heroines Festival

Phuket gears up for Heroines Festival

PHUKET: A mass alms giving ceremony was held at Wat Muang Komaraphat, in Thepkrasattri, yesterday (Mar 12) to honour the people who took part in the battle led by Phuket sisters Thao Thepkrasattri and Thao Srisoonthorn that repulsed an incursion by Burmese marauders in 1785.

culturetourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 13 March 2023, 10:14AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Presiding over the ceremony was Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan, joined by fellow Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod and Thalang District Chief Bancha Thanu-in among a host of other officials.

The ceremony was held at Wat Muang Komaraphat as that is where the Phuket defenders trained before the battle, said an official report.

The ceremony yesterday morning was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at Heroines Monument at 5:30pm yesterday afternoon.

Another wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the Heroines Monument today (Mar 13), advised the official report.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

The ceremonies are being held before the main part of the Heroines Festival gets underway at Victory Field in Thepkrasattri this evening (Mar 13).

The popular light and sound show and stage performance will be held at the historic site for three nights: tonight, tomorrow night and Wednesday night (Mar 13-15).

People attending the festival are invited to dress up for the occasion by wearing typical costumes of the period, 218 years ago.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong tuk-tuk driver charged for not returning iPhone
Missing tourists safe, but not yet found
Tiger numbers increase after bantengs released
Tourists missing after renting kayak on Koh Maphrao
Mr Soggy arrested in Thalang with meth, 12 gauge handgun
Southern, central Phuket to experience water outages
Protected marine life found at Phuket restaurants
Locals split over Chinese tourists donning Thai student uniforms
Phuket Opinion: What tourists need to know
Foreign, Thai divers trained as coral saviours in Phuket
’Overpriced’ Phuket durians priced correctly, officials confirm 
Hookah venue discovered on Bangla ‘following complaint’
Phuket drug busts net 17k meth pills, 85g of ’ice’
More local warnings issued in Phuket as wildfire season continues
Thai banking apps to demand facial scanning for transfers from June

 

Phuket community
Missing tourists safe, but not yet found

Look forward for the RTP face saving saying that it was all just a misunderstanding....(Read More)

Mr Soggy arrested in Thalang with meth, 12 gauge handgun

Free walking criminals are happy with the continuous self exposure of plain clothed/undercover polic...(Read More)

Missing tourists safe, but not yet found

Rented kayaks Friday, 4:10pm. At Friday, 4:53pm. Returned ashore, left kayaks at Phuket Marina. So...(Read More)

Missing tourists safe, but not yet found

"..likely to be European or Australian"?!? So in other words, totally clueless as to what...(Read More)

Tourists missing after renting kayak on Koh Maphrao

"If you happen to have seen people that resemble the ones in the pictures..." LMFAO. Thais...(Read More)

Mr Soggy arrested in Thalang with meth, 12 gauge handgun

What's with the group photo? Did every officer from Thalang police station want to get his face ...(Read More)

Protected marine life found at Phuket restaurants

Nothing new here. Been going on since tourists first started coming here and will continue to do so ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: What tourists need to know

It used to be a part of a travel agent's job to provide details of dos and don'ts for countr...(Read More)

Foreign, Thai divers trained as coral saviours in Phuket

Taking in to consideration the devastation that Thai coral reefs have had to endure over the last 40...(Read More)

’Overpriced’ Phuket durians priced correctly, officials confirm 

I think the thing that is missed here is not acknowledging the current nature of many Thai vendors t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket 2023
Open Kitchen Laguna
Ixina Thailand
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket

 