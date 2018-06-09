FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Phuket gears up for green-season favourite Multihull Solutions Regatta

PHUKET: More than 20 yachts and around 80 sailors are expected to compete in the 2018 Multihull Solutions Regatta, to be held on Chalong Bay on Phuket’s east coast from July 12-15, reports Phuket Yacht Club Commodore Scott Duncanson.

SailingThe Phuket News

Saturday 9 June 2018, 12:39PM

Firefly 850 ’Voodoo’ on the charge at least year’s Multihull Solutions Regatta. Photo: Scott Murray

“Entries are already flowing in,” Mr Duncanson said. “This is the ninth running of the event and on the back of a surge in multihull popularity globally has grown to become Asia’s largest multihull-only Regatta.

“This regatta has become many a sailor’s ‘green season’ favourite [in Phuket] due to the more consistent southwesterly monsoon winds and cooler temperatures.

“With participants from Singapore, Japan, Australia and as far away as the United Kingdom its reputation as a truly international event continues to grow,” he added.

The Multihull Solutions Regatta is contested in four divisions: Ocean Multihull, Firefly 850, Corsair Pulse and Cruising Multihull.

QSI International School Phuket

This year Twin Sharks return to defend the Firefly champion’s title while the absence of Henry Kaye’s Thor, winner of last year’s Racing Multihull Class, throw the doors wide open in the Ocean Multihull division.

Principal Race Officer Simon James, fresh from a very successful Koh Samui Regatta, returns to manage the racing while an exciting social program is being planned by the Phuket Yacht Club organizing committee, Mr Duncanson noted.

“The increasing popularity of multihull sailing is evident by the many local and offshore supporters including Phuket Boat Lagoon, Octopus Electrical, East Marine, Java Yachting and Corsair Marine,” he said.

For more information about the Multhull Solutions regatta email racing@phuketyachtclub.com

 

 

