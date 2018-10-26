PHUKET: A raid on a gambling den yesterday (Oct 25) by no less than 15 officers of the Kathu Police accompanied by Royal Thai Army soldiers from the 25th Military Circle, the division stationed in Phuket, resulted in just one arrest – that of a 72-year-old man.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 26 October 2018, 10:39AM

The raid was carried out on a building located at the rear of the Phuket Villa Kathu housing estate, located on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd, yesterday evening (Oct 25). Photo: Royal Thai Army 25th Military Circle

The venue was set up for people to play the card game ‘89’, which was made illegal under the Gambling Act 1935. Photo: Royal Thai Army 25th Military Circle

The raid was carried out on a building located in Division 3 at the rear of the Phuket Villa Kathu housing estate, located on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd, yesterday evening (Oct 25).

The raid was organised after officers were informed of gambling at the site, explained Kathu Police Chief Jakkawat Thaweekulsawad.

However, as the raid party arrived, gamblers quickly fled the scene, he added.

Consequently, the only person placed under arrest was the man who could not run away, 72-year-old Somchai ‘Jeap’ Onpanyasin.

Somchai told police that operated the venue as the ‘gambling manager’.

The venue was set up for people to play the card game ‘89’, which was made illegal under the Gambling Act 1935. (Click here for description of the game in Thai.)

The police seized five packs of cards and B8,700 in cash at the scene.

Somchai was taken to Kathu Police Station for questioning, police confirmed.