Phuket fruit trader up in arms over B60k of unripe durian

PHUKET: A Phuket fruit trader has started the long journey from Phuket to Trat province, on the Cambodian border more than 1,100km away, to return a shipment of 636kg of unripe monthong durian that cost more than B61,340.



By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Wednesday 10 June 2020, 01:08PM

Mr kosit set out to return some of the durian to Trat province yesterday (June 9). Photo: PR Phuket

The fruit trader, Kosit Rattanaphong, filed at a complaint at the Damrongdhama centre (Ombudsman’s office) at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday afternoon (June 9) to seek support for his claim after local police told him there was little they could do to help him.

The fruit trader, Kosit Rattanaphong, explained that he had placed his order with a farm in Trat on May 31, and the shipment arrived in Phuket on June 1.

“But the durian was harvested too early,” Mr Kosit said, presenting some of the durian as evidence.

Mr Kosit said that the “seller” at the farm had guaranteed him that if the durian was unfit to sell he could return it.

“I tried to talk to the seller to help solve the problem, but the seller always evades me,” Mr Kosit said.

Capt Jarat Lempan of the Wichit Police confirmed that Mr Kosit had filed a complaint at Wichit Police Station over the shipment.

"Sadly, I could not help Mr Kosit much because he bought it from Trat province. The crime happened there. It is outside my area of responsibility.

“So I made a police record of the incident and I will transfer this case to relevant police in Trat province. I advised Mr Kosit to also file a complaint with the Trat police, and to take the durian to present to police there when filing his complaint. I will also explain this case to Trat police," Capt Jarat said.

Mr Kosit explained yesterday that the seller finally contacted him on Monday (June 8) and told him he could get a refund – but only if he delivered the durian back to the farm.

“The seller said he would share the cost of delivery, but I am not sure the seller will do this. The distance from Phuket to Trat is a long way,” Mr Kosit said.

Regardless, Mr Kosit set out from Phuket yesterday evening with some of the durian his pickup truck.

Before he departed, Mr Kosit confirmed that – if the deal remained sour – he would file a complaint with police in Trat.

“The durian I am taking will be my evidence,“ he said.