The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket fresh kratom prisoners released

Phuket fresh kratom prisoners released

PHUKET: A total of 15 prisoners incarcerated for possession of fresh kratom have been released from Phuket Provincial Prison now that possession of the plant in its natural state has been removed from the Narcotics Act.

Thursday 26 August 2021, 05:22PM

Phuket Provincial Prison. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Phuket Provincial Prison. Photo: The Phuket News / file

No Phuket provincial officials or Phuket officers from the Department of Corrections have recognised the prisoner release following the change in the law, which came into effect on Tuesday (Aug 24).

However, an officer of the Registration Department at Phuket Prison agreed to comment to The Phuket News today (Aug 26) on condition of anonymity.

“We have already released a total of 15 prisoners who were sentenced only under the change of possession of fresh kratom; they were released on Tuesday,” the prison officer told The Phuket News this afternoon (Aug 26). 

“About 60-70 prisoners are in the prison for other charges in addition to possession of fresh kratom. We have already filed a list of the prisoners’ names to the court for consideration of having their sentences reduced,” the officer added.

“On Aug 30, we will also release another 129 prisoners who behaved well and received royal pardons issued on the birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (Rama X) on July 28,” she said.

“These prisoners have behaved well and most of them have only a couple of years left to stay in the prison. The 129 prisoners are only one of three groups to be released, but I do not know when the second and third groups will be released,” she added. 

Phuket Property

The Department of Corrections on Tuesday reported that 1,297 prisoners were serving jail sentences for kratom-related charges across the country, reported state news broadcaster MCOT.

Of those, 1,038 were already serving sentences handed down, with the remaining 259 being detained while waiting for the court to rule on the charges against them, MCOT reported.

Only 121 people throughout all of Thailand were serving sentences in prisons for possession of fresh kratom only, the report noted.

Of those, 20 had already been sentenced, while 101 were still awaiting trial to conclude.

After speaking with the prison officer in Phuket today, it was not made clear whether 15 of the 20 prisoners serving sentences already handed down were released in Phuket.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid record high, Embezzlement of B33mn gets accountant in hot water |:| August 26
Cultural projects to support Phuket Sandbox
One Phuket fresh market closes over COVID concerns, as another market reopens
Police ramp up Sandbox tourist safety
School closures ‘affecting development’
Afghans race to flee Taliban after Biden confirms airlift deadline
Phuket COVID cases hit new high, 189 on one day
Police launch manhunt for ex-cop on the run
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai cops kill drug suspect while allegedly trying to extort B2 million |:| August 25
PPAO to open for walk-in vaccinations
Phuket property company accountant facing charges for embezzling B33mn
Phuket requests 470,000 vaccine doses as booster shots
Chalong Underpass closed during day for two weeks for maintenance
Custody death clip sparks storm
Urgent call for blood donors

 

Phuket community
Police ramp up Sandbox tourist safety

Got tired of these rhetoric which package the administration as kind and caring. We know it is just...(Read More)

Police ramp up Sandbox tourist safety

From the article's headline, I thought it meant Phuket was going to vaccinate everyone with a va...(Read More)

Phuket COVID cases hit new high, 189 on one day

Where is the Pfizer vaccine for foreigner ? Thailand got a 1.4 million free PCs. And promised to giv...(Read More)

Phuket COVID cases hit new high, 189 on one day

good numbers to play at the lottery...i mean the under the table lottery off course that evceryone r...(Read More)

Police ramp up Sandbox tourist safety

easy to track them,, just see where they sell beers and they will all be there.... Patong beach fron...(Read More)

Police launch manhunt for ex-cop on the run

@Christy Sweet. Seems the Thais hate you as much as you hate them. Lived in my present house for o...(Read More)

Phang Nga hopes to welcome 30,000 travelers under ‘Sandbox 7+7’ scheme

"Phang-Nga Prompt"? Who thinks up these names?...(Read More)

Police launch manhunt for ex-cop on the run

I have spent 30 years working and living in the developing world in Asia , Africa and Latin America ...(Read More)

Police launch manhunt for ex-cop on the run

Wow must be Phuket cynic day...(Read More)

Phuket requests 470,000 vaccine doses as booster shots

Christy, Foot, and Kurt are wrong on all points. Countries all over the world are recommended a mixe...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
Thanyapura
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
SAii Laguna Phuket
Brightview Center

 