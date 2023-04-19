333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
Phuket forecasts 60% post-Songkran hotel occupancy

PHUKET: Hotel occupancy in this island province after Songkran is expected to be around 60% with more Chinese arrivals even though the low season is approaching, say industry executives.

tourismChineseRussian
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 19 April 2023, 10:30AM

Tourists visit the Lard Yai walking street in the Phuket Old Town. Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran / Bangkok Post

In the first quarter of this year, Phuket saw hotel bookings at 86% of occupancy. During the Songkran festival, bookings were about 80%, said Sueksit Suvunditkul, president of the southern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association.

“After Songkran, hotel bookings are expected to be 60% because Phuket is entering the low tourism season, starting from June,” he said on Tuesday (Apr 18).

“It’s the rainy season. But there will be international travellers from other markets such as Australia and the Middle East. Tourists from the European market will drop while tourists from the Chinese market will start to enter Phuket.”

Blue Tree Phuket

The number of travellers from China is expected to be surpassed only by those from Russia. More Chinese arrivals are expected by mid-year, he said.

During the low tourism season, visitors from Australia, the Middle East, China, India, Malaysia and Singapore are expected to enter the province.

Russia led all arrivals to Phuket from Apr 1-15 with 36,999 tourists, the Phuket immigration office reported on Tuesday. They were followed by visitors from China (19,695), Australia (13,410), India (11,614) and England (11,462).

