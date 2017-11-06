The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket food vendors moved as Lucky Complex renovations begin

PHUKET: Food vendors in front of the abandoned Lucky Complex building at Saphan Hin have been ordered to leave the area due to the amount of litter left strewn behind near the popular recreation park

construction, economics,

The Phuket News

Monday 6 November 2017, 12:55PM

The order was delivered at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall on Friday (Nov 3) held to find a solution in relocating the vendors in the name of “tidiness and cleanliness” as building renovation plans for the Lucky Complex to become a home for government offices begin.

Leading the meeting was Phuket Vice Governor Snith Siriwihok, joined by Phuket City Municipality Chief Administrative officer (Palad) Thawatchai Thongmang and representatives from the Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor).

Also present was Atiwat Yodwan, Director of the Phuket office of the Damrongtham Centre (Ombudsman’s office).

“This meeting aims to resolve complaints by vendors’ after they were ordered to relocate to behind the Lucky Complex building. We are aware of the suffering of the vendors. However, the government must enforce the law,” said V/Gov Snith.

“We cannot allow the vendors to operate in the same place, even though they have operated there for a long time,” he said.

“Now the time has come to take serious steps to organise the area because it is a public space. We need to keep it clean, beautiful and in order.”

C and C Marine

Also, the building itself – a failed shopping mall venture from nearly two decades ago that over the years became home to the homeless and drug users – will be renovated to become a government agency office, V/Gov Snith revealed.

“Phuket City Municipality will take care of the vendors to help minimise losses by submitting proposals for both parties to the Phuket Governor for consideration to help the group of vendors,” he said.

V/Gov Snith also noted that the vendors have already begun moving out of the area.

Palad Thawatchai said, “Phuket City Municipality has held a meeting with the concerned agencies, resolved to open a new market for the vendors, and to help inform the market customers that we have temporarily provided vendors a space behind the Lucky Complex to operate.

“We will also organise marketing activities through the ‘Lucky’ brand’s public relations staff to broadcast via radio and let customers know, and invite customers, to visit the market that is now located behind the complex,” he said.

“So, we ask for time to resolve this problem,” he added.

 

 
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

‘Fake-Bans’ among B40mn bust

We call it green border when.../We call it white border when...Could you tell us how"we"call a border if shoes,cigarettes or animals are sm...(Read More)

Personal Finance: Beyond the banking barrier

Fine article. However. When you are retired expat with a monthly good incoming pension, divided between home country and Thailand, than you not need ...(Read More)

No Butts! Phuket beach cigarette ban to invoke B100k fine, 90-day ‘grace campaign’ underway

All garbage bins were removed for security reasons just days after the Bali bombing. They have never been replaced....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Many butts about it

Great and good article. In the questions of Phuket News are indirectly/directly asked what to do with the tourists who smoke at beaches, not provided...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Many butts about it

As a smoker i agree with littering restrictions applied, my main concern is the amount of plastic bags , wrappings floating in water, Thailand is the ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Many butts about it

Just another Tourist Tax where people will be bullied and pressured into paying....(Read More)

Phuket kids get early start to Loy Krathong

Try understanding the meaning of ancient traditional practices and how that relates to the rivers and tributaries which are regarded as the veins of t...(Read More)

Pressure mounts for Phuket foundations, shrines to become legal

Extraordinary that anyone could be callous enough to criticise a meeting of charity foundations and associations....(Read More)

‘Fake-Bans’ among B40mn bust

Excellent attempt by Chinese entrepreneurs at smuggling goods. Well done....(Read More)

Pressure mounts for Phuket foundations, shrines to become legal

I criticize Phuket officials about making something complete unimportant a big issue. 34 not registered/legalized shrines, what are we talking about...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.