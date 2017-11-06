PHUKET: Food vendors in front of the abandoned Lucky Complex building at Saphan Hin have been ordered to leave the area due to the amount of litter left strewn behind near the popular recreation park

The order was delivered at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall on Friday (Nov 3) held to find a solution in relocating the vendors in the name of “tidiness and cleanliness” as building renovation plans for the Lucky Complex to become a home for government offices begin.

Leading the meeting was Phuket Vice Governor Snith Siriwihok, joined by Phuket City Municipality Chief Administrative officer (Palad) Thawatchai Thongmang and representatives from the Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor).

Also present was Atiwat Yodwan, Director of the Phuket office of the Damrongtham Centre (Ombudsman’s office).

“This meeting aims to resolve complaints by vendors’ after they were ordered to relocate to behind the Lucky Complex building. We are aware of the suffering of the vendors. However, the government must enforce the law,” said V/Gov Snith.

“We cannot allow the vendors to operate in the same place, even though they have operated there for a long time,” he said.

“Now the time has come to take serious steps to organise the area because it is a public space. We need to keep it clean, beautiful and in order.”

Also, the building itself – a failed shopping mall venture from nearly two decades ago that over the years became home to the homeless and drug users – will be renovated to become a government agency office, V/Gov Snith revealed.

“Phuket City Municipality will take care of the vendors to help minimise losses by submitting proposals for both parties to the Phuket Governor for consideration to help the group of vendors,” he said.

V/Gov Snith also noted that the vendors have already begun moving out of the area.

Palad Thawatchai said, “Phuket City Municipality has held a meeting with the concerned agencies, resolved to open a new market for the vendors, and to help inform the market customers that we have temporarily provided vendors a space behind the Lucky Complex to operate.

“We will also organise marketing activities through the ‘Lucky’ brand’s public relations staff to broadcast via radio and let customers know, and invite customers, to visit the market that is now located behind the complex,” he said.

“So, we ask for time to resolve this problem,” he added.