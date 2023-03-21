Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Food Festival set to return

Phuket Food Festival set to return

PHUKET: More than 100 food vendors will take part in the ‘25th Phuket City Delicious Food Festival 2023’ to be held at Saphan Hin next week.

culturetourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 March 2023, 04:12PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The event, to be held Mar 28 - Apr 3 at the Saphan Hin Center Stage area, was announced at the Phuket City Municipality offices in Phuket Town yesterday (Mar 20). 

Phuket Town Deputy Mayor Prasit Sinsaowapak explained that the annual event is held each year to stimulate the local economy and distribute income among food vendors in town, and to promote tourism to the area.

Panachai Wasanarungruangsuk, President of Phuket City Municipality Food Traders Club, confirmed that more than 100 members of the club will be taking part. “This is more than ever before,” he said.

A large variety of dishes will be sold at the festival, including sweet, savory, beverages and seafood, Mr Panachai added.

SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch

“The highlight of this year’s event is that restaurants joining in the event will be serving new creative dishes that are unique to Phuket in order to strengthen Phuket’s reputation as a City of Gastronomy,” Mr Panachai said.

“We would like to invite all foodies and tourists, both Thai and foreign, to join the 25th Phuket City Food Festival 2023,” he said.

Nattaya Prepas, secretary of the club, added that vendors at the festival, like all members of the club, will use environmentally friendly containers to serve food. Plastic and Styrofoam boxes will be banned in order to preserve the environment and reduce pollution, she said.

The festival will be open to visitors from 4pm to 11pm each day

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ambassadors to be invited to ‘Sufficiency Economy’ fam trip
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hit-and-run driver caught, Thai parliament dissolved, Tourists exempt from crackdown || March 21
Patong bar operators called on to combat child sex trafficking
New tax reduction for land and buildings comes into effect
Police chief orders full probe into siege
EU agrees 2-billion-euro ammunition plan for Ukraine
Rawai hit-and-run driver found, to face charges
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Child sex trafficking probe uncovers more, Premier visits Phuket, Panang curry wins! || March 20
Xi, Putin hail ties ahead of ‘journey of peace’ to Moscow
As tourism industry recovers, all eyes are on China
Prayut dissolves parliament, calls election
Tourists exempt in jet-ski licence crackdown
Bar raid, sex claim hits Phuket
Chinese arrivals predicted to top 300,000 in April
Laundromat cash box robber arrested

 

Phuket community
Patong bar operators called on to combat child sex trafficking

why would another bar in the same association accuse another one? pls just walk in Banglar, get insi...(Read More)

Patong bar operators called on to combat child sex trafficking

Weerawit, be careful, you and your boss, when you guys have those get together and party in private ...(Read More)

Tourists exempt in jet-ski licence crackdown

Why?...(Read More)

Tourists exempt in jet-ski licence crackdown

Officially all jet-skis are registered by the Harbour Department as a commercial craft and a driver&...(Read More)

Tourists exempt in jet-ski licence crackdown

TWO POSSIBILITIES SHOULD BE APPLYED BY THAI AUTHORITIES 1/- Tourist without a boat driver's lic...(Read More)

Rawai hit-and-run driver found, to face charges

I have seen several hit and run incidents where drivers have tried to pass motorbikes and swerved ba...(Read More)

Laundromat cash box robber arrested

So not the cleverest of thieves yet again. These guys never check to see whether security cameras ar...(Read More)

Bar raid, sex claim hits Phuket

Looks like all the Thai partners of "Ronny" have left him to be the scapegoat. Nothing new...(Read More)

Tourists exempt in jet-ski licence crackdown

So it's okay to have no licence on the water riding jetskis but on land riding motor bikes licen...(Read More)

Hail storms hammer Chiang Mai

Always someone with negative waves. Some people thrive on the misfortune of others....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket 2023
Pacific Prime Thailand
Ixina Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center

 