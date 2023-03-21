Phuket Food Festival set to return

PHUKET: More than 100 food vendors will take part in the ‘25th Phuket City Delicious Food Festival 2023’ to be held at Saphan Hin next week.

culturetourism

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 March 2023, 04:12PM

The event, to be held Mar 28 - Apr 3 at the Saphan Hin Center Stage area, was announced at the Phuket City Municipality offices in Phuket Town yesterday (Mar 20).

Phuket Town Deputy Mayor Prasit Sinsaowapak explained that the annual event is held each year to stimulate the local economy and distribute income among food vendors in town, and to promote tourism to the area.

Panachai Wasanarungruangsuk, President of Phuket City Municipality Food Traders Club, confirmed that more than 100 members of the club will be taking part. “This is more than ever before,” he said.

A large variety of dishes will be sold at the festival, including sweet, savory, beverages and seafood, Mr Panachai added.

“The highlight of this year’s event is that restaurants joining in the event will be serving new creative dishes that are unique to Phuket in order to strengthen Phuket’s reputation as a City of Gastronomy,” Mr Panachai said.

“We would like to invite all foodies and tourists, both Thai and foreign, to join the 25th Phuket City Food Festival 2023,” he said.

Nattaya Prepas, secretary of the club, added that vendors at the festival, like all members of the club, will use environmentally friendly containers to serve food. Plastic and Styrofoam boxes will be banned in order to preserve the environment and reduce pollution, she said.

The festival will be open to visitors from 4pm to 11pm each day